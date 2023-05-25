Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pot
Some decent horses have won Goodwood's opener (1.50) in recent years, including Royal Scotsman 12 months ago and Derby winner Masar in 2017.
It's anyone's guess if there is a good one this year, but for Placepot purposes I'd go with Packard and Double Jump.
The former is owned by Amo Racing, who seem to like their horses very ready first time out, while Double Jump's sales price doubled as a yearling (180,000gns). Educated guesses are all you can have in races with no form.
Man Of Eden may be the one to beat in the next (2.25), but the stable is just 1-62 in 2023, with the winner coming in January, so he is opposed. Preferred are Come Together, who is potentially nicely treated on his juvenile form, and Sudden Ambush, who drops back in trip after not getting home last time.
Veil Of Shadows and Secret Solace are my two against the field in the fillies' Listed heat (3.00), while, in the next (3.35), Nizaaka will appreciate this big drop in class and is the most likely answer if she doesn't get involved in a pace battle up front.
If they do go hard, Lyndon B, who goes well at Goodwood, would have a big shout if fit.
In the Cocked Hat (4.10), Gregory doesn't have the best form, but he looked potentially very useful on his winning debut and his half-brother won this last year with worse form going in.
Dream Composer is a short price in the final leg (4.45), but he might find things happening a bit quick with the ground drying out all the time. Lihou and Watchya make more appeal.
Goodwood Placepot perm
1.50
4 Double Jump
7 Packard
2.25
2 Come Together
6 Sudden Ambush
3.00
7 Secret Solace
11 Veil Of Shadows
3.35
2 Nizaaka
3 Lyndon B
4.10
4 Gregory
4.45
2 Watchya
4 Lihou
2x2x2x2x1x2=32 lines
Read these next:
'It will be bitterly disappointing if she does not go very close' - Paul Kealy with a strong selection at Haydock on Friday
'He is well capable of outrunning his odds' - Conor Fennelly with three bets on Friday at the Curragh
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.