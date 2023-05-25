Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pot

Some decent horses have won Goodwood's opener (1.50) in recent years, including Royal Scotsman 12 months ago and Derby winner Masar in 2017.

It's anyone's guess if there is a good one this year, but for Placepot purposes I'd go with and .

The former is owned by Amo Racing, who seem to like their horses very ready first time out, while Double Jump's sales price doubled as a yearling (180,000gns). Educated guesses are all you can have in races with no form.

Man Of Eden may be the one to beat in the next (2.25), but the stable is just 1-62 in 2023, with the winner coming in January, so he is opposed. Preferred are , who is potentially nicely treated on his juvenile form, and , who drops back in trip after not getting home last time.

and are my two against the field in the fillies' Listed heat (3.00), while, in the next (3.35), will appreciate this big drop in class and is the most likely answer if she doesn't get involved in a pace battle up front.

If they do go hard, , who goes well at Goodwood, would have a big shout if fit.

In the Cocked Hat (4.10), doesn't have the best form, but he looked potentially very useful on his winning debut and his half-brother won this last year with worse form going in.

Dream Composer is a short price in the final leg (4.45), but he might find things happening a bit quick with the ground drying out all the time. and make more appeal.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

4 Double Jump

7 Packard

2.25

2 Come Together

6 Sudden Ambush

3.00

7 Secret Solace

11 Veil Of Shadows

3.35

2 Nizaaka

3 Lyndon B

4.10

4 Gregory

4.45

2 Watchya

4 Lihou

2x2x2x2x1x2=32 lines

