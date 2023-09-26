Goodwood Placepot tips: Andrew Cooper's perm for Wednesday's £50,000 guarantee

A £50,000 Placepot guarantee is in place at Goodwood and there is a nice mix of races to try to solve.

In case we drop down to four runners or less in the opening 1m2f maiden (1.55), it's prudent to include two.

Three of these have run to a similar level and Align The Stars and Torrent are taken to improve most for this extra distance.

Lattam looked highly progressive before having a luckless run in the Golden Mile and Hafeet Alain represents a red-hot yard. They make most appeal in the mile handicap (2.30).

The sprint handicap (3.05) looks the trickiest puzzle. Coco Bear could get back on track returned to slow ground and Hierarchy ought to be capitalising on a plummeting mark soon.

Bankers in the feature Listed race and the £100,000 two-year-old fillies' final at 4.15 are needed to keep the perm down.

King Of Conquest's (3.40) progress has stalled recently but this looks a suitable opportunity and Richard Hughes's talented two-year-old Les Bleus (4.15) is another to bank on with Ryan Moore retaining the ride.

Three-year-old Albany stands out at the bottom of the weights in the staying handicap (4.50) and she is joined by the rock-solid Blazeon Five .

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.55

1 Align The Stars

4 Torrent

2.30

3 Lattam

5 Hafeet Alain

3.05

3 Hierarchy

4 Coco Bear

3.40

1 King Of Conquest

4.15

4 Les Bleus

4.50

2 Blazeon Five

8 Albany

2x2x2x1x1x2=16 lines

