Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's selections for a £250,000 guarantee on World Pool day

There are plenty of horses with decent course form in Goodwood's opener (1.40), but Lord Riddiford and Whenthedealinsdone could prove to have nice draws if the rain keeps coming and they would be the Placepot selections.

Lord Riddiford is going for a hat-trick in this race, while Whenthedealinsdone is back in his normal cheekpieces and is very well handicapped.

The form of Array's Newbury second has worked out well and he is picked for the maiden (2.15), while Havanagreattime shaped nicely on his debut, is near the stands' rail and has a mudlark among his siblings.

It might be mad banking in a 16-runner handicap (2.50) but I'm convinced Millebosc is miles better than he was able to show in the John Smith's Cup and he's a strong fancy for the third leg.

In the fourth (3.25), the well-fancied Iberian was withdrawn due to slow ground at Newmarket last time and it will be softer here. It doesn't look a great race, but Haatem is the one to beat and stablemate Son may well appreciate even softer conditions. Witness Stand also makes some appeal in a tricky heat.

Kinross is the best 7f performer around in Britain until proved otherwise, and with the ground to his liking he looks banker material in the Lennox (4.00).

That just leaves the Goodwood Cup (4.35) and I'm highly tempted to bank on Emily Dickinson there as well. She has some ground to make up on Courage Mon Ami and Coltrane on their Gold Cup 1-2-4, but this ground is much more her bag and she looks certain to run her race.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.40

13 Whenthedealinsdone

15 Lord Riddiford

2.15

3 Array

10 Havanagreattime

2.50

9 Millebosc

3.25

2 Haatem

6 Son

9 Witness Stand

4.00

4 Kinross

4.35

11 Emily Dickinson

2x2x1x3x1x1=12 lines

World Pool tip: Graeme Rodway thinks there is value in taking on Kinross

The Tote World Pool moves on from Ascot last Saturday to the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and the Swinger bet often has plenty of liquidity. That is the wager to play in the World Pool Lennox Stakes (4.00) as the market leader has questions to answer.

Kinross has been beaten on his last three starts and hasn't shown his best since scoring on Champions Day at Ascot last year. He was also beaten in this race last season and looked below his best when successful the previous year. I'm not convinced Goodwood is his track.

If he fails to fire it will open up the race and Audience could go under the radar as rider Robert Havlin could hardly be considered an international star, for all he is a good jockey.

Audience has looked like a different horse since being gelded and he recorded a big career best when successful in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket last time. He is improving rapidly.

Put him in a Swinger with Holguin, who also posted his best performance when winning on soft ground at Chester last month and should have his favourite conditions once again.

Tote Swinger

2 Audience

6 Holguin

