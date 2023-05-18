Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Raven's Applause (5.05 Newmarket)

Shaped with promise on all three previous starts and looks the type who can exploit his opening mark in handicaps.
David Toft

Silk
Raven's Applause17:05 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Speed figures

Honiton (2.50 Newmarket)

Struggled on the testing ground on his Goodwood return recently but could be a different proposition today.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Honiton14:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

The Punt nap

Vaucelet (7.45 Downpatrick)

Won twice over 3m3½f, including when beating Cheltenham Festival winner Premier Magic at Stratford in 2021, so this step up in trip should suit.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Vaucelet19:45 Downpatrick
View Racecard
Jky: Mr B O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: D M Christie

Handicappers' nap

Ascot Adventure (4.45 York)

Made a promising start for his new yard at the Lincoln meeting and is now 3lb lower than when winning at Haydock at this time last year.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Ascot Adventure16:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson (-lb)Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Oliver Show (3.15 Newbury) 

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained chestnut disappointed on his sole outing on the all-weather last year but has been working nicely on Long Hill of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Oliver Show15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote (-lb)Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Dark horse

Kinondo Kwetu (7.40 Aintree)

Racked up a five-timer last year, with the final victory being here in October. Ran a cracker to be third in a competitive handicap at the Grand National meeting and goes off the same mark in this, so should go well again.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Kinondo Kwetu19:40 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan England (-lb)Tnr: Sam England

Read these next:

York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100k guarantee on the final day of the Dante meeting  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Friday  

Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 18 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 18 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips