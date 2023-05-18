Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(5.05 Newmarket)

Shaped with promise on all three previous starts and looks the type who can exploit his opening mark in handicaps.

David Toft

Raven's Applause 17:05 Newmarket View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.50 Newmarket)

Struggled on the testing ground on his Goodwood return recently but could be a different proposition today.

Dave Edwards

Honiton 14:50 Newmarket View Racecard

The Punt nap

(7.45 Downpatrick)

Won twice over 3m3½f, including when beating Cheltenham Festival winner Premier Magic at Stratford in 2021, so this step up in trip should suit.

Charlie Huggins

Vaucelet 19:45 Downpatrick View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(4.45 York)

Made a promising start for his new yard at the Lincoln meeting and is now 3lb lower than when winning at Haydock at this time last year.

Paul Curtis

Ascot Adventure 16:45 York View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(3.15 Newbury)

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained chestnut disappointed on his sole outing on the all-weather last year but has been working nicely on Long Hill of late.

David Milnes

Oliver Show 15:15 Newbury View Racecard

Dark horse

(7.40 Aintree)

Racked up a five-timer last year, with the final victory being here in October. Ran a cracker to be third in a competitive handicap at the Grand National meeting and goes off the same mark in this, so should go well again.

Rob Sutton

Kinondo Kwetu 19:40 Aintree View Racecard

