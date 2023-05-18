Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Raven's Applause (5.05 Newmarket)
Shaped with promise on all three previous starts and looks the type who can exploit his opening mark in handicaps.
David Toft
Speed figures
Honiton (2.50 Newmarket)
Struggled on the testing ground on his Goodwood return recently but could be a different proposition today.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Vaucelet (7.45 Downpatrick)
Won twice over 3m3½f, including when beating Cheltenham Festival winner Premier Magic at Stratford in 2021, so this step up in trip should suit.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Ascot Adventure (4.45 York)
Made a promising start for his new yard at the Lincoln meeting and is now 3lb lower than when winning at Haydock at this time last year.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Oliver Show (3.15 Newbury)
The Sir Michael Stoute-trained chestnut disappointed on his sole outing on the all-weather last year but has been working nicely on Long Hill of late.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Kinondo Kwetu (7.40 Aintree)
Racked up a five-timer last year, with the final victory being here in October. Ran a cracker to be third in a competitive handicap at the Grand National meeting and goes off the same mark in this, so should go well again.
Rob Sutton
