Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

True Courage (1.32 Wolverhampton)

Michael Bell's gelding didn't get home over 2m last time and will appreciate returning to 1m6f. He has the ability to quicken, which could help in this small field.

Steffan Edwards

The Punt nap

Killer Kane (3.40 Kempton)

Took a step back in the right direction when third at Newbury in December and trainer Joe Tizzard might have had this in mind for a while with this dual course-and-distance winner.

Matt Rennie

Handicappers' nap

First Lord De Cuet (3.40 Kempton)

The David Pipe-trained ten-year-old is still a maiden over fences but has chased home the likes of Complete Unknown and Monbeg Genius and, with a peak RPR of 138, looks well treated off an official mark of 125.

Steve Mason

Speed figures

Masaccio (2.10 Kempton)

Alan King's novice was denied by a subsequent winner two starts ago but never got competitive in a Grade 1 last time. He has less on his plate here.

Dave Edwards

West Country nap

Killer Kane (3.40 Kempton)

Won this smartly last season and shaped well when third last time out.

James Stevens

Dark horse

Oak Grove (4.15 Kempton)

Expensive purchase who could finish only fifth on his rules debut but he was strong in the market and found himself poorly positioned off a steady gallop. He's been freshened up since and could take a big step forward here.

Olly Eden

