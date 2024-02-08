Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post logo
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

True Courage (1.32 Wolverhampton)

Michael Bell's gelding didn't get home over 2m last time and will appreciate returning to 1m6f. He has the ability to quicken, which could help in this small field.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
True Courage13:32 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Michael Bell

The Punt nap

Killer Kane (3.40 Kempton)

Took a step back in the right direction when third at Newbury in December and trainer Joe Tizzard might have had this in mind for a while with this dual course-and-distance winner.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Killer Kane15:40 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Handicappers' nap

First Lord De Cuet (3.40 Kempton)

The David Pipe-trained ten-year-old is still a maiden over fences but has chased home the likes of Complete Unknown and Monbeg Genius and, with a peak RPR of 138, looks well treated off an official mark of 125.
Steve Mason

Silk
First Lord De Cuet15:40 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Speed figures

Masaccio (2.10 Kempton)

Alan King's novice was denied by a subsequent winner two starts ago but never got competitive in a Grade 1 last time. He has less on his plate here.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Masaccio14:10 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

West Country nap

Killer Kane (3.40 Kempton)

Won this smartly last season and shaped well when third last time out.
James Stevens 

Silk
Killer Kane15:40 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Dark horse

Oak Grove (4.15 Kempton)

Expensive purchase who could finish only fifth on his rules debut but he was strong in the market and found himself poorly positioned off a steady gallop. He's been freshened up since and could take a big step forward here.
Olly Eden

Silk
Oak Grove16:15 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Published on 8 February 2024

Last updated 18:00, 8 February 2024

