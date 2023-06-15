Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Whats In The Bag (2.05 Sandown)

Beaten a length on his first run for 11 months at Windsor and can begin to make up for lost time.

Dave Edwards

Whats In The Bag 14:05 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Roger Teal

The Punt nap

Shining Blue (3.35 York)

Delivered a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings at this track last time and should improve for a trainer who is in good form with three winners from 13 runners in the past fortnight.

Liam Headd

Shining Blue 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Eyecatcher

Inner City (2.40 Sandown)

Charlie Appleby is 2-6 in this 7f juvenile maiden since 2013 and this expensive yearling purchase by Dubawi showed promise when a close fourth on his Yarmouth debut this month.

Dave Randall

Inner City 14:40 Sandown View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Handicappers' nap

Distinguished Lady (3.00 York)

Shaped promisingly on her reappearance at Chester, running on well having been left with plenty to do and forced wide. Can build on that from what looks a favourable mark.

Matt Gardner

Distinguished Lady 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Alice Haynes

Dark horse

Doctor Khan Junior (4.45 York)

Up 3lb after an impressive win in a big field over course and distance three weeks ago. May not have reached his ceiling yet.

Jamie Griffith

Doctor Khan Junior 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

Newmarket nap

Crystal Delight (3.15 Sandown)

William Jarvis has his team in good shape and this chestnut is fancied to overcome an outside draw after a decent run at York last time.

David Milnes

Crystal Delight 15:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: William Jarvis

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

'She is undoubtedly handicapped to win' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse- racing tips at York and Sandown on Friday afternoon

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.