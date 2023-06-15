Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Whats In The Bag (2.05 Sandown)
Beaten a length on his first run for 11 months at Windsor and can begin to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards
Shining Blue (3.35 York)
Delivered a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings at this track last time and should improve for a trainer who is in good form with three winners from 13 runners in the past fortnight.
Liam Headd
Inner City (2.40 Sandown)
Charlie Appleby is 2-6 in this 7f juvenile maiden since 2013 and this expensive yearling purchase by Dubawi showed promise when a close fourth on his Yarmouth debut this month.
Dave Randall
Distinguished Lady (3.00 York)
Shaped promisingly on her reappearance at Chester, running on well having been left with plenty to do and forced wide. Can build on that from what looks a favourable mark.
Matt Gardner
Doctor Khan Junior (4.45 York)
Up 3lb after an impressive win in a big field over course and distance three weeks ago. May not have reached his ceiling yet.
Jamie Griffith
Crystal Delight (3.15 Sandown)
William Jarvis has his team in good shape and this chestnut is fancied to overcome an outside draw after a decent run at York last time.
David Milnes
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
'She is undoubtedly handicapped to win' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse- racing tips at York and Sandown on Friday afternoon
Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.