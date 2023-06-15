Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Whats In The Bag (2.05 Sandown)

Beaten a length on his first run for 11 months at Windsor and can begin to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Whats In The Bag14:05 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Roger Teal

The Punt nap

Shining Blue (3.35 York)

Delivered a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings at this track last time and should improve for a trainer who is in good form with three winners from 13 runners in the past fortnight.
Liam Headd

Silk
Shining Blue15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Eyecatcher

Inner City (2.40 Sandown)

Charlie Appleby is 2-6 in this 7f juvenile maiden since 2013 and this expensive yearling purchase by Dubawi showed promise when a close fourth on his Yarmouth debut this month.
Dave Randall

Silk
Inner City14:40 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Handicappers' nap

Distinguished Lady (3.00 York)

Shaped promisingly on her reappearance at Chester, running on well having been left with plenty to do and forced wide. Can build on that from what looks a favourable mark.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Distinguished Lady15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Alice Haynes

Dark horse

Doctor Khan Junior (4.45 York)

Up 3lb after an impressive win in a big field over course and distance three weeks ago. May not have reached his ceiling yet.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Doctor Khan Junior16:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies (3lb)Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

Newmarket nap

Crystal Delight (3.15 Sandown)

William Jarvis has his team in good shape and this chestnut is fancied to overcome an outside draw after a decent run at York last time.
David Milnes

Silk
Crystal Delight15:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: William Jarvis

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing 

Read these next:

'She is undoubtedly handicapped to win' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections 

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse- racing tips at York and Sandown on Friday afternoon 

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 15 June 2023Last updated 18:44, 15 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips