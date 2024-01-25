Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Fine Casting (2.25 Sandown)
Third at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and that form looks solid with the runner-up beaten half a length in a Grade 2 last Sunday. Ben Pauling's eight-year-old is weighted to record his first win over fences.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Bold Reaction (4.10 Sandown)
Still a maiden over hurdles, but looked an improved performer for Nicky Henderson when second on his Doncaster reappearance and a 4lb rise in the handicap is negated by Freddie Gordon's claim.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Mirabello Bay (8.15 Wolverhampton)
Almost lost his jockey at the start at Chelmsford recently and did really well to finish a close fifth. He's attractively handicapped and trainer Stan Moore has been among the winners.
Richard Lowther
Speed figures
He's An Angel (3.12 Lingfield)
There were four races over 6f at Southwell eight days ago and Peter Niven's sprinter clocked the fastest time of the quartet. Improving fast, he has strong hat-trick prospects.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Broken Halo (3.00 Sandown)
Won this easily last season and rider Jody Sole has an excellent record in these races. Was running well in the London National before falling and loves the track.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Elle Est Beau (4.10 Sandown)
Lightly raced and took a step forward when third in a competitive handicap over course and distance in December. That was on heavy ground which might not have suited. Down 2lb and can go close.
Rob Sutton
