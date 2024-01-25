Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Fine Casting (2.25 Sandown)

Third at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and that form looks solid with the runner-up beaten half a length in a Grade 2 last Sunday. Ben Pauling's eight-year-old is weighted to record his first win over fences.

Charlie Huggins

Fine Casting 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Handicappers' nap

Bold Reaction (4.10 Sandown)

Still a maiden over hurdles, but looked an improved performer for Nicky Henderson when second on his Doncaster reappearance and a 4lb rise in the handicap is negated by Freddie Gordon's claim.

Steve Mason

Bold Reaction 16:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb) Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Eyecatcher

Mirabello Bay (8.15 Wolverhampton)

Almost lost his jockey at the start at Chelmsford recently and did really well to finish a close fifth. He's attractively handicapped and trainer Stan Moore has been among the winners.

Richard Lowther

Mirabello Bay 20:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: J S Moore

Speed figures

He's An Angel (3.12 Lingfield)

There were four races over 6f at Southwell eight days ago and Peter Niven's sprinter clocked the fastest time of the quartet. Improving fast, he has strong hat-trick prospects.

Dave Edwards

He's An Angel 15:12 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Peter Niven

West Country nap

Broken Halo (3.00 Sandown)

Won this easily last season and rider Jody Sole has an excellent record in these races. Was running well in the London National before falling and loves the track.

James Stevens

Broken Halo 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Bdr Jody Sole (3lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Elle Est Beau (4.10 Sandown)

Lightly raced and took a step forward when third in a competitive handicap over course and distance in December. That was on heavy ground which might not have suited. Down 2lb and can go close.

Rob Sutton

Elle Est Beau 16:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read more . . .

'He's worth another chance dropping back in trip' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 5-1 winner with three horseracing tips at Sandown and Sedgefield

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.