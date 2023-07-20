Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Outrun The Storm (6.20 Newmarket)

Prominent racer whose best run last year came over course and distance when runner-up off a 6lb higher mark. Takes a drop in grade in a race not overloaded with pace and Callum Hutchinson has two wins from just six rides for Richard Fahey this year.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Outrun The Storm18:20 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Lady Celia (5.15 Nottingham)

Was an eyecatching fourth at Carlisle two weeks ago on her first start for Alan Brown after a 249-day break. Looks well handicapped on her Pontefract win last year and won on her only start on soft ground.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Lady Celia17:15 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Alan Brown

Eyecatcher

Nikki's Girl (6.20 Newmarket)

Lost valuable momentum when hampered at Wolverhampton last month, but that was still a return to form and Ed Dunlop enjoyed a welcome winner on Wednesday.
Richard Lowther

Silk
Nikki's Girl18:20 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Speed figures

Vegas Jack (5.20 Newbury)

Has been knocking at the door on all three starts this season and can deservedly gain an elusive first success.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Vegas Jack17:20 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Adam West

Newmarket nap

Vandeek (2.15 Nottingham)

The expensive breeze-up son of Havana Grey has been showing all the right signs in his work under today's jockey Andrea Atzeni on the peat moss gallop of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Vandeek14:15 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Room Service (4.45 Newbury)

Shaped well in his two runs, winning over 5½f before finishing a close third in a conditions race over 5f. Looks as if 6f could be his optimum trip and he should go well for a yard in flying form.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Room Service16:45 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: NON-RUNNER Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Read these next:

'He may find things play out to his liking' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections  

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on Friday afternoon  

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 20 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 20 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips