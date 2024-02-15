Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Empire Steel (3.25 Kelso)
The Sandy Thomson-trained ten-year-old must bounce back from defeat in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase but thrives at Kelso, with form figures of 11213.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Arika (7.45 Wolverhampton)
Hasn't quite lived up to his early promise but first-time cheekpieces, along with a likely positive ride from Hollie Doyle, could do the trick.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Tedtwo (2.25 Kelso)
Successful on his Ffos Las reappearance, he returned a career-best RPR when runner-up at Wetherby on his first run for Ben Haslam and this looks a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Farland (4.50 Fakenham)
Close second to decent type last time out and that form sets the standard.
James Stevens
Speed figures
First Sight (4.25 Meydan)
Lightly raced four-year-old whose trainer and jockey are in sparkling form. A disappointing favourite here a fortnight ago but well worth another chance.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Porfin (4.10 Wolverhampton)
Hasn't hit the ground running after a three-month break but boasted pretty strong form in the summer and is a course-and-distance winner.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
'The switch to an easier surface looks certain to bring further improvement' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Friday
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Fakenham and Kelso on Friday
Published on 15 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:22, 15 February 2024
