Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Empire Steel (3.25 Kelso)

The Sandy Thomson-trained ten-year-old must bounce back from defeat in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase but thrives at Kelso, with form figures of 11213.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Empire Steel15:25 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Eyecatcher

Arika (7.45 Wolverhampton)

Hasn't quite lived up to his early promise but first-time cheekpieces, along with a likely positive ride from Hollie Doyle, could do the trick.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Arika19:45 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Handicappers' nap

Tedtwo (2.25 Kelso)

Successful on his Ffos Las reappearance, he returned a career-best RPR when runner-up at Wetherby on his first run for Ben Haslam and this looks a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.
Steve Mason

Silk
Tedtwo14:25 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Ben Haslam

West Country nap

Farland (4.50 Fakenham)

Close second to decent type last time out and that form sets the standard.
James Stevens

Silk
Farland16:50 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

First Sight (4.25 Meydan)

Lightly raced four-year-old whose trainer and jockey are in sparkling form. A disappointing favourite here a fortnight ago but well worth another chance.
Dave Edwards

Silk
First Sight16:25 Meydan
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Dark horse

Porfin (4.10 Wolverhampton)

Hasn't hit the ground running after a three-month break but boasted pretty strong form in the summer and is a course-and-distance winner.
George Bonds

Silk
Porfin16:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Grace McEntee (3lb)Tnr: Phil McEntee

Read the full series:

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Published on 15 February 2024

Last updated 19:22, 15 February 2024

