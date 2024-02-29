Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
McLean House (4.57 Lingfield)
Rapidly on the upgrade with victories here on his last two starts, including over course-and-distance last time. His 4lb rise isn't harsh and has the in-form Oisin Murphy on board.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Ballybentragh (3.35 Newbury)
Recovered from a late error to make a winning hurdling debut at Sandown and, open to plenty of improvement over today's longer trip, can follow up under owner David Maxwell.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Dragon Icon (4.22 Lingfield)
Roger Varian's colt needed his first run back from an absence here in January, then finished his race off well at Kempton last time. Stepping up in trip should suit, and he looks ready to strike.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Penzance (4.22 Lingfield)
Completed his hat-trick at Newcastle in January and Michael Appleby's progressive four-year-old may continue to defy the handicapper.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Duty Of Care (3.47 Lingfield)
Shaped better that the bare result having been forced to race wide last time. Relatively lightly raced a six year old and remains open to improvement at this trip.
Jake Aldrich
West Country nap
Soldierofthestorm (1.50 Newbury)
Had some quality bumper form and won with plenty in hand on handicap debut at Hereford. Has potential at this level.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips as he bids to follow-up Charlie Huggins' 12-1 Thursday hat-trick
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 29 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:37, 29 February 2024
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips as he bids to follow-up Charlie Huggins' 12-1 Thursday hat-trick
- Lingfield Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
- BetMGM Thursday Night Premier League Darts Free Bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the West Point Arena in Exeter this Thursday from BetMGM
- FA Cup Schedule, Where to Watch & Best Bets for Wednesday's 5th Round Matches + Bag a £30 Free Bet to spend on Chelsea & Liverpool matches
- Grab £40 in football free bets with BetMGM when you sign up and bet just £10 this February
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips as he bids to follow-up Charlie Huggins' 12-1 Thursday hat-trick
- Lingfield Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
- BetMGM Thursday Night Premier League Darts Free Bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the West Point Arena in Exeter this Thursday from BetMGM
- FA Cup Schedule, Where to Watch & Best Bets for Wednesday's 5th Round Matches + Bag a £30 Free Bet to spend on Chelsea & Liverpool matches
- Grab £40 in football free bets with BetMGM when you sign up and bet just £10 this February