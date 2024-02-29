Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

McLean House (4.57 Lingfield)

Rapidly on the upgrade with victories here on his last two starts, including over course-and-distance last time. His 4lb rise isn't harsh and has the in-form Oisin Murphy on board.

Matt Rennie

Handicappers' nap

Ballybentragh (3.35 Newbury)

Recovered from a late error to make a winning hurdling debut at Sandown and, open to plenty of improvement over today's longer trip, can follow up under owner David Maxwell.

Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

Dragon Icon (4.22 Lingfield)

Roger Varian's colt needed his first run back from an absence here in January, then finished his race off well at Kempton last time. Stepping up in trip should suit, and he looks ready to strike.

Steffan Edwards

Speed figures

Penzance (4.22 Lingfield)

Completed his hat-trick at Newcastle in January and Michael Appleby's progressive four-year-old may continue to defy the handicapper.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Duty Of Care (3.47 Lingfield)

Shaped better that the bare result having been forced to race wide last time. Relatively lightly raced a six year old and remains open to improvement at this trip.

Jake Aldrich

West Country nap

Soldierofthestorm (1.50 Newbury)

Had some quality bumper form and won with plenty in hand on handicap debut at Hereford. Has potential at this level.

James Stevens

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

