TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Soul Sister (4.30 Epsom)

Thrived when stepping up in distance on better ground with an impressive four-length win in the Musidora Stakes and is bred to improve over a mile and a half.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Soul Sister16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Eyecatcher

Racing Demon (1.20 Chepstow)

Probably would have won with a clear run at Bath last time.
Ron Wood

Silk
Racing Demon13:20 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Ed de Giles

Handicappers' nap

Rhoscolyn (2.35 Epsom)

Back to a mark (95) just 3lb higher than when an impressive winner of a 7f handicap on Oaks day two years ago, his only start at Epsom. Well treated both on that form and some smart efforts off triple-figure marks since.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Rhoscolyn14:35 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Soul Sister (4.30 Epsom)

Won the Musidora in good style and has since excelled on the Al Bahathri for John and Thady Gosden.
David Milnes

Silk
Soul Sister16:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Marhaba The Champ (3.45 Epsom)

The lightly raced four-year-old landed a valuable York handicap last month in a fast time. He can maintain his progress.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Marhaba The Champ15:45 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Dark horse

Tropez Power (6.15 Doncaster)

Improved performer on the all-weather for new yard during the winter. Hasn't translated that on to turf the last twice, but takes a hefty drop in class here and could take advantage of an attractive handicap mark.
Simon Giles

Silk
Tropez Power18:15 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing 

Published on 1 June 2023Last updated 18:03, 1 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips