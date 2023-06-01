Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Soul Sister (4.30 Epsom)

Thrived when stepping up in distance on better ground with an impressive four-length win in the Musidora Stakes and is bred to improve over a mile and a half.

Matt Rennie

Eyecatcher

Racing Demon (1.20 Chepstow)

Probably would have won with a clear run at Bath last time.

Ron Wood

Handicappers' nap

Rhoscolyn (2.35 Epsom)

Back to a mark (95) just 3lb higher than when an impressive winner of a 7f handicap on Oaks day two years ago, his only start at Epsom. Well treated both on that form and some smart efforts off triple-figure marks since.

Paul Curtis

Newmarket nap

Soul Sister (4.30 Epsom)

Won the Musidora in good style and has since excelled on the Al Bahathri for John and Thady Gosden.

David Milnes

Speed figures

Marhaba The Champ (3.45 Epsom)

The lightly raced four-year-old landed a valuable York handicap last month in a fast time. He can maintain his progress.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Tropez Power (6.15 Doncaster)

Improved performer on the all-weather for new yard during the winter. Hasn't translated that on to turf the last twice, but takes a hefty drop in class here and could take advantage of an attractive handicap mark.

Simon Giles

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing

