TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Hafeet Alain (2.40 Lingfield)

This course-and-distance winner hasn't quite found peak form this winter, but he wasn't beaten far over course and distance two starts ago and is now 5lb lower in a lesser grade.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Hafeet Alain14:40 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: Ed Walker

Eyecatcher

Lequinto (3.15 Lingfield)

Has shaped better than the bare form in his recent starts and handicapped to win if the blinkers help.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Lequinto15:15 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: Tony Carroll

The Punt nap

Berkshire Rocco (2.25 Newcastle) 

Finished a good second at Kempton last time despite a steady gallop not suiting. With a stronger pace likely on this occasion, he can stamp his class on this field.
Owen Goulding

Silk
Berkshire Rocco14:25 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Speed figures

Granary Queen (4.25 Lingfield)

Goes well fresh, rarely runs a bad race and can gain deserved reward for her consistency.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Granary Queen16:25 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop (-lb)Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Dark horse

Vadream (4.45 Newcastle)

Comes into the race on the back of an emphatic win in the Listed Cammidge Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday and a repeat of that performance should see him go close here.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Vadream16:45 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

West Country

Earlofthecotswolds (2.25 Newcastle)

Won this race last year and arrives following victory against some of these at Wolverhampton last month.
James Stevens

Silk
Earlofthecotswolds14:25 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Keniry (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing 

Published on 6 April 2023Last updated 19:48, 6 April 2023
