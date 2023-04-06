Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Hafeet Alain (2.40 Lingfield)
This course-and-distance winner hasn't quite found peak form this winter, but he wasn't beaten far over course and distance two starts ago and is now 5lb lower in a lesser grade.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Lequinto (3.15 Lingfield)
Has shaped better than the bare form in his recent starts and handicapped to win if the blinkers help.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Berkshire Rocco (2.25 Newcastle)
Finished a good second at Kempton last time despite a steady gallop not suiting. With a stronger pace likely on this occasion, he can stamp his class on this field.
Owen Goulding
Speed figures
Granary Queen (4.25 Lingfield)
Goes well fresh, rarely runs a bad race and can gain deserved reward for her consistency.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Vadream (4.45 Newcastle)
Comes into the race on the back of an emphatic win in the Listed Cammidge Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday and a repeat of that performance should see him go close here.
Sam Hardy
West Country
Earlofthecotswolds (2.25 Newcastle)
Won this race last year and arrives following victory against some of these at Wolverhampton last month.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
'He's handicapped to run better than his odds suggest' - Paul Kealy's four Good Friday selections
The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips on Good Friday
Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 Saturday winners - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.