Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Handicappers' nap

(2.40 Lingfield)

This course-and-distance winner hasn't quite found peak form this winter, but he wasn't beaten far over course and distance two starts ago and is now 5lb lower in a lesser grade.

Paul Curtis

Hafeet Alain 14:40 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(3.15 Lingfield)

Has shaped better than the bare form in his recent starts and handicapped to win if the blinkers help.

Steffan Edwards

Lequinto 15:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.25 Newcastle)

Finished a good second at Kempton last time despite a steady gallop not suiting. With a stronger pace likely on this occasion, he can stamp his class on this field.

Owen Goulding

Berkshire Rocco 14:25 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Speed figures

(4.25 Lingfield)

Goes well fresh, rarely runs a bad race and can gain deserved reward for her consistency.

Dave Edwards

Granary Queen 16:25 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.45 Newcastle)

Comes into the race on the back of an emphatic win in the Listed Cammidge Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday and a repeat of that performance should see him go close here.

Sam Hardy

Vadream 16:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

West Country

(2.25 Newcastle)

Won this race last year and arrives following victory against some of these at Wolverhampton last month.

James Stevens

Earlofthecotswolds 14:25 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

