Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Jupiter Express (6.00 Kempton)
Ran well again at Chelmsford last time and can win off this mark.
Ron Wood
Handicappers' nap
Without Conviction (3.10 Ayr)
Could hardly be described as prolific, but is down to a good mark and has the assistance of a decent conditional in a race that looks very winnable.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Phoenix Glow (7.30 Kempton)
Raised her game on the figures to open her account at Chelmsford last month and may still be ahead of her mark.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Langley Hundred (4.10 Exeter)
Back-to-back wins under Elizabeth Gayle on good ground before failing to handle soft conditions last time. Can bounce back on a quicker surface here.
Harry Wilson
Dark horse
Seymour Promise (4.10 Exeter)
Has finished second on his last three starts and didn't quite get home over further at Warwick last time. The drop back in trip looks ideal.
Rob Sutton
West Country nap
Sabrina (3.00 Exeter)
Consistent mare who bumped into the smart Walking On Air last time. Effective on track, trip and ground.
James Stevens
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Wolverhampton and Exeter on Friday
Exeter Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with four bankers for the £100,000 pool
Introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.