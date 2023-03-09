Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(6.00 Kempton)

Ran well again at Chelmsford last time and can win off this mark.

Ron Wood

Jupiter Express 18:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(3.10 Ayr)

Could hardly be described as prolific, but is down to a good mark and has the assistance of a decent conditional in a race that looks very winnable.

Steve Mason

Without Conviction 15:10 Ayr View Racecard

Speed figures

(7.30 Kempton)

Raised her game on the figures to open her account at Chelmsford last month and may still be ahead of her mark.

Dave Edwards

Phoenix Glow 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

The Punt nap

(4.10 Exeter)

Back-to-back wins under Elizabeth Gayle on good ground before failing to handle soft conditions last time. Can bounce back on a quicker surface here.

Harry Wilson

Langley Hundred 16:10 Exeter View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.10 Exeter)

Has finished second on his last three starts and didn't quite get home over further at Warwick last time. The drop back in trip looks ideal.

Rob Sutton

Seymour Promise 16:10 Exeter View Racecard

West Country nap

(3.00 Exeter)

Consistent mare who bumped into the smart Walking On Air last time. Effective on track, trip and ground.

James Stevens

Sabrina 15:00 Exeter View Racecard

