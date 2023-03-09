Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Jupiter Express (6.00 Kempton)

Ran well again at Chelmsford last time and can win off this mark.
Ron Wood

Silk
Jupiter Express18:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Wright (3lb)Tnr: Michael Appleby

Handicappers' nap

Without Conviction (3.10 Ayr)

Could hardly be described as prolific, but is down to a good mark and has the assistance of a decent conditional in a race that looks very winnable.
Steve Mason

Silk
Without Conviction15:10 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Patrick Wadge (7lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Speed figures

Phoenix Glow (7.30 Kempton)

Raised her game on the figures to open her account at Chelmsford last month and may still be ahead of her mark.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Phoenix Glow19:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: George Bass (3lb)Tnr: Jack Channon

The Punt nap

Langley Hundred (4.10 Exeter)

Back-to-back wins under Elizabeth Gayle on good ground before failing to handle soft conditions last time. Can bounce back on a quicker surface here.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Langley Hundred16:10 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Elizabeth Gale (10lb)Tnr: Philip Hobbs

Dark horse

Seymour Promise (4.10 Exeter)

Has finished second on his last three starts and didn't quite get home over further at Warwick last time. The drop back in trip looks ideal.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Seymour Promise16:10 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell (-lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

West Country nap

Sabrina (3.00 Exeter)

Consistent mare who bumped into the smart Walking On Air last time. Effective on track, trip and ground.
James Stevens

Silk
Sabrina15:00 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Angus Cheleda (5lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 18:21, 9 March 2023
