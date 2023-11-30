Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Copper Fox (3.10 Doncaster)
Has become well handicapped over hurdles after a spell chasing and, over a trip that promises to suit, is of interest in an open looking handicap with Peter Kavanagh taking a handy 3lb off.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
New Year Honours (7.00 Dundalk)
The Gordon Elliott-trained filly can be suited by the return to 2m on her second Flat start for this stable.
David Toft
Speed figures
Nickle Back (1.50 Newbury)
Has enjoyed two wide-margin successes over fences and this exciting seven-year-old can retain his unblemished record over the larger obstacles.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Djelo (12.40 Newbury)
The form of his successful chasing debut at Aintree was boosted when the fourth won by 20 lengths at Haydock last Saturday. He should follow up for the in-form Venetia Williams.
Charlie Huggins
Dark horse
Marble Sands (1.50 Newbury)
Highly tried over hurdles last season, including when finishing fifth in the Ballymore at Cheltenham. Made an encouraging start over fences when winning at Ayr and can take the step up in grade.
Rob Sutton
West Country nap
Kandoo Kid (2.25 Newbury)
Shaped really well when second over course and distance. Still has potential despite a 6lb rise and track, trip and ground looks ideal.
James Stevens
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Doncaster, Musselburgh and Newbury on Friday
Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool
