TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Copper Fox (3.10 Doncaster)

Has become well handicapped over hurdles after a spell chasing and, over a trip that promises to suit, is of interest in an open looking handicap with Peter Kavanagh taking a handy 3lb off.
Steve Mason

Silk
Copper Fox15:10 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Peter Kavanagh (3lb)Tnr: Donald McCain

Eyecatcher

New Year Honours (7.00 Dundalk)

The Gordon Elliott-trained filly can be suited by the return to 2m on her second Flat start for this stable.
David Toft

Silk
New Year Honours19:00 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Leigh Roche Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Speed figures

Nickle Back (1.50 Newbury)

Has enjoyed two wide-margin successes over fences and this exciting seven-year-old can retain his unblemished record over the larger obstacles.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Nickle Back13:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: James Best Tnr: Sarah Humphrey

The Punt nap

Djelo (12.40 Newbury)

The form of his successful chasing debut at Aintree was boosted when the fourth won by 20 lengths at Haydock last Saturday. He should follow up for the in-form Venetia Williams.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Djelo12:40 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Dark horse

Marble Sands (1.50 Newbury)

Highly tried over hurdles last season, including when finishing fifth in the Ballymore at Cheltenham. Made an encouraging start over fences when winning at Ayr and can take the step up in grade.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Marble Sands13:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

West Country nap

Kandoo Kid (2.25 Newbury)

Shaped really well when second over course and distance. Still has potential despite a 6lb rise and track, trip and ground looks ideal.
James Stevens

Silk
Kandoo Kid14:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Published on 30 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:29, 30 November 2023

icon
