Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Handicappers' nap

Nizaaka (3.35 Goodwood)

Impressed in completing a hat-trick of Newmarket handicap wins last summer, progressing to finish a solid fourth in a Group 3 at Doncaster in September. Looks nicely treated here off a 7lb lower mark than her autumn peak, having shown some decent form in Dubai early in the year.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Nizaaka15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Marco Ghiani (-lb)Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

The Punt nap

Vaunted (3.25 Bath)

Won here on debut and is best caught fresh, having won from a similarly lengthy break this time last year. She's 2lb lower than when going close on Newmarket's July course last season and relishes rattling quick ground.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Vaunted15:25 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: William Carson (-lb)Tnr: John O'Shea

Speed figures

Dornoch Castle (2.25 Goodwood)

Entitled to improve for his recent Haydock spin and can concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Dornoch Castle14:25 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket nap

Gregory (4.10 Goodwood)

Won nicely on his debut at Haydock last month and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for John and Thady Gosden.
David Milnes

Silk
Gregory16:10 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Eyecatcher

Araminta (3.00 Goodwood)

Hasn’t raced on a quick surface yet but has already shown smart form in two runs and should have plenty more to come.
David Toft

Silk
Araminta15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Trevor Whelan (-lb)Tnr: Henry Candy

Dark horse

Able Kane (3.35 Goodwood)

Runner-up here twice in the past and potentially well handicapped running off a mark of 87, having been a close fourth over course and distance last summer when running off a mark of 92.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Able Kane15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Rod Millman

Published on 25 May 2023Last updated 18:01, 25 May 2023
icon
