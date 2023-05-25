Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(3.35 Goodwood)

Impressed in completing a hat-trick of Newmarket handicap wins last summer, progressing to finish a solid fourth in a Group 3 at Doncaster in September. Looks nicely treated here off a 7lb lower mark than her autumn peak, having shown some decent form in Dubai early in the year.

Paul Curtis

Nizaaka 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.25 Bath)

Won here on debut and is best caught fresh, having won from a similarly lengthy break this time last year. She's 2lb lower than when going close on Newmarket's July course last season and relishes rattling quick ground.

Harry Wilson

Vaunted 15:25 Bath View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.25 Goodwood)

Entitled to improve for his recent Haydock spin and can concede weight all round.

Dave Edwards

Dornoch Castle 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(4.10 Goodwood)

Won nicely on his debut at Haydock last month and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for John and Thady Gosden.

David Milnes

Gregory 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(3.00 Goodwood)

Hasn’t raced on a quick surface yet but has already shown smart form in two runs and should have plenty more to come.

David Toft

Araminta 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.35 Goodwood)

Runner-up here twice in the past and potentially well handicapped running off a mark of 87, having been a close fourth over course and distance last summer when running off a mark of 92.

Sam Hardy

Able Kane 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard

