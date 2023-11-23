Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Beat The Bat (12.15 Ascot)
His Chepstow bumper win reads well and he was just touched off on his hurdle debut back at that track last month. Has some interesting newcomers to contend with, but the Harry Fry trained five-year-old sets a good standard.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Captain Boudet (12.30 Chepstow)
The Jeremy Scott-trained runner shaped with promise on his debut over this course and distance last month and he's bred to be well suited by today's testing conditions.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Geromino (1.50 Catterick)
Second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Homme Public last time and the fourth from that Wetherby handicap has landed a more valuable race since. The longer trip should suit Donald McCain's seven-year-old.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Al Rufaa (6.15 Southwell)
Ended a lengthy barren spell at Wolverhampton a week ago and can strike again while the iron is still hot.
Dave Edwards
West country nap
Gin Coco (2.35 Ascot)
Has high-class form and remains well handicapped on the form of his Greatwood second last year. This looks a good opportunity.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Fidelio Vallis (2.00 Ascot)
Potentially well handicapped on his current mark of 141 considering he was once rated 149 only five runs back for his former connections. Ran well for a long way last time off top weight before finishing a respectable second.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
