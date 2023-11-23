Racing Post logo
TippingToday's top tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Beat The Bat (12.15 Ascot)

His Chepstow bumper win reads well and he was just touched off on his hurdle debut back at that track last month. Has some interesting newcomers to contend with, but the Harry Fry trained five-year-old sets a good standard.
Steve Mason

Beat The Bat12:15 Ascot
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Eyecatcher

Captain Boudet (12.30 Chepstow)

The Jeremy Scott-trained runner shaped with promise on his debut over this course and distance last month and he's bred to be well suited by today's testing conditions.
Marcus Buckland

Captain Boudet12:30 Chepstow
Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jeremy Scott

The Punt nap

Geromino (1.50 Catterick)

Second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Homme Public last time and the fourth from that Wetherby handicap has landed a more valuable race since. The longer trip should suit Donald McCain's seven-year-old.
Charlie Huggins

Geromino13:50 Catterick
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Speed figures

Al Rufaa (6.15 Southwell)

Ended a lengthy barren spell at Wolverhampton a week ago and can strike again while the iron is still hot.
Dave Edwards

Al Rufaa18:15 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

West country nap

Gin Coco (2.35 Ascot)

Has high-class form and remains well handicapped on the form of his Greatwood second last year. This looks a good opportunity.
James Stevens

Gin Coco14:35 Ascot
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Fidelio Vallis (2.00 Ascot)

Potentially well handicapped on his current mark of 141 considering he was once rated 149 only five runs back for his former connections. Ran well for a long way last time off top weight before finishing a respectable second.
Sam Hardy

Fidelio Vallis14:00 Ascot
Jky: Alice Stevens (5lb)Tnr: Harry Derham

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Published on 23 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:43, 23 November 2023

