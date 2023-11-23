Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Beat The Bat (12.15 Ascot)

His Chepstow bumper win reads well and he was just touched off on his hurdle debut back at that track last month. Has some interesting newcomers to contend with, but the Harry Fry trained five-year-old sets a good standard.

Steve Mason

Beat The Bat 12:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Eyecatcher

Captain Boudet (12.30 Chepstow)

The Jeremy Scott-trained runner shaped with promise on his debut over this course and distance last month and he's bred to be well suited by today's testing conditions.

Marcus Buckland

Captain Boudet 12:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jeremy Scott

The Punt nap

Geromino (1.50 Catterick)

Second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Homme Public last time and the fourth from that Wetherby handicap has landed a more valuable race since. The longer trip should suit Donald McCain's seven-year-old.

Charlie Huggins

Geromino 13:50 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Speed figures

Al Rufaa (6.15 Southwell)

Ended a lengthy barren spell at Wolverhampton a week ago and can strike again while the iron is still hot.

Dave Edwards

Al Rufaa 18:15 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

West country nap

Gin Coco (2.35 Ascot)

Has high-class form and remains well handicapped on the form of his Greatwood second last year. This looks a good opportunity.

James Stevens

Gin Coco 14:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Fidelio Vallis (2.00 Ascot)

Potentially well handicapped on his current mark of 141 considering he was once rated 149 only five runs back for his former connections. Ran well for a long way last time off top weight before finishing a respectable second.

Sam Hardy

Fidelio Vallis 14:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Alice Stevens (5lb) Tnr: Harry Derham

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

