Today's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Ylang Ylang (4.30 Epsom)

The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly has the two best pieces of form in the race by dint of last month's promising 1,000 Guineas fifth and last October's win in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile. Looks sure to rate higher over today's extra half a mile and can add to her trainer's excellent record in the Oaks.
Paul Curtis

Ylang Ylang16:30 Epsom
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Eyecatcher

Native American (5.10 Epsom)

Richard Fahey's runner had plenty go against him at Newmarket on his return and should do better now dropped in trip.
Ron Wood

Native American17:10 Epsom
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Secret Satire  (4.30 Epsom)

Won the Musidora Stakes at York impressively on her last start, which has produced two of the last three Oaks winners. The form of that has been strongly boosted with the second winning in Listed company.
Matt Rennie 

Secret Satire16:30 Epsom
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

James Webb (3.35 Chepstow)

Ran a race full of promise on his debut at Nottingham this month and has since impressed on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

James Webb15:35 Chepstow
Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Speed figures

Great Bedwyn (8.50 Doncaster)

Made a highly encouraging return from a lengthy absence at Ascot recently and Richard Hannon's low mileage four-year-old can start to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards  

Great Bedwyn20:50 Doncaster
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Richard Hannon

Dark Horse

Secret Satire (4.30 Epsom)

Looked to be staying on stoutly in the Musidora Stakes at York, form that has been franked since and that race has also produced two of the last three winners. This daughter of Advertise should have a big say and may go close for in-form jockey Oisin Murphy.
Liam Watson

Secret Satire16:30 Epsom
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

