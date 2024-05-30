Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Ylang Ylang (4.30 Epsom)
The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly has the two best pieces of form in the race by dint of last month's promising 1,000 Guineas fifth and last October's win in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile. Looks sure to rate higher over today's extra half a mile and can add to her trainer's excellent record in the Oaks.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Native American (5.10 Epsom)
Richard Fahey's runner had plenty go against him at Newmarket on his return and should do better now dropped in trip.
Ron Wood
The Punt nap
Secret Satire (4.30 Epsom)
Won the Musidora Stakes at York impressively on her last start, which has produced two of the last three Oaks winners. The form of that has been strongly boosted with the second winning in Listed company.
Matt Rennie
Newmarket nap
James Webb (3.35 Chepstow)
Ran a race full of promise on his debut at Nottingham this month and has since impressed on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Great Bedwyn (8.50 Doncaster)
Made a highly encouraging return from a lengthy absence at Ascot recently and Richard Hannon's low mileage four-year-old can start to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards
Dark Horse
Secret Satire (4.30 Epsom)
Looked to be staying on stoutly in the Musidora Stakes at York, form that has been franked since and that race has also produced two of the last three winners. This daughter of Advertise should have a big say and may go close for in-form jockey Oisin Murphy.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Oaks day at Epsom on ITV
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Oaks day at Epsom on ITV
- Epsom Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- 2024 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Oaks day at Epsom on ITV
- Epsom Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- 2024 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday