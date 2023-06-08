Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters.
Naomi Lapaglia (5.50 Goodwood)
Plenty to like about her debut win last autumn; did too much early in the 1,000 Guineas and this is a lesser ask.
Steffan Edwards
The Princes Poet (6.25 Goodwood)
Bounced back to form with a ready success at Brighton last time. Looks well treated under a penalty judged on the pick of his old form.
Matt Gardner
Casa Tall (3.50 Market Rasen)
He is 15lb below his last winning mark and drops significantly in class. The step up in trip should suit and Harry Cobden is a notable jockey booking.
Charlie Huggins
Abate (7.55 Haydock)
Never headed when scoring at Hamilton last week, he escapes a penalty and the runner up has since franked the form.
Dave Edwards
Naomi Lapaglia (5.50 Goodwood)
Was unsuited to the soft ground when well down the field in the 1,000 Guineas but is fancied to bounce back after some pleasing work on the Al Bahathri gallop.
David Milnes
Oh Herberts Reign (5.15 Goodwood)
Out of sorts in recent starts but that has been reflected in his tumbling mark. Usually contests much stronger races than this and if he were to rediscover his form, would have a good chance here.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
'He'll fall in one of these days off his reduced mark' - Paul Kealy with three Friday plays
Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy chases a cut of the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.