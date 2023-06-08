Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters.

Eyecatcher

Naomi Lapaglia (5.50 Goodwood)

Plenty to like about her debut win last autumn; did too much early in the 1,000 Guineas and this is a lesser ask.

Steffan Edwards

Naomi Lapaglia 17:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Richard Spencer

Handicappers' nap

The Princes Poet (6.25 Goodwood)

Bounced back to form with a ready success at Brighton last time. Looks well treated under a penalty judged on the pick of his old form.

Matt Gardner

The Princes Poet 18:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Georgia Dobie Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

The Punt nap

Casa Tall (3.50 Market Rasen)

He is 15lb below his last winning mark and drops significantly in class. The step up in trip should suit and Harry Cobden is a notable jockey booking.

Charlie Huggins

Casa Tall 15:50 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Tom George

Speed figures

Abate (7.55 Haydock)

Never headed when scoring at Hamilton last week, he escapes a penalty and the runner up has since franked the form.

Dave Edwards

Abate 19:55 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Mia Nicholls (7lb) Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

Newmarket nap

Naomi Lapaglia (5.50 Goodwood)

Was unsuited to the soft ground when well down the field in the 1,000 Guineas but is fancied to bounce back after some pleasing work on the Al Bahathri gallop.

David Milnes

Naomi Lapaglia 17:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Richard Spencer

Dark horse

Oh Herberts Reign (5.15 Goodwood)

Out of sorts in recent starts but that has been reflected in his tumbling mark. Usually contests much stronger races than this and if he were to rediscover his form, would have a good chance here.

Tom Gibbings

Oh Herberts Reign 17:15 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (3lb) Tnr: Richard Hannon

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing

