Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Moon Flight (6.45 Newcastle)

Got caught late on having chased a strong gallop on his debut for Linda Perratt at Wolverhampton last time. Unexposed over five furlongs, this is a drop in class for him.
Steffan Edwards

Moon Flight18:45 Newcastle (A.W)
The Punt nap

Nelson Gay (6.45 Newcastle)

The Michael Dods-trained six-year-old struck over course and distance off this rating of 75, which is 1lb lower than his last winning mark, in June.
Charlie Huggins

Nelson Gay18:45 Newcastle (A.W)
Speed figures

Artisan Dancer (1.40 Wolverhampton)

Trained by Charlie Johnston, he's only finished out of the first three in one of his twelve starts on the all-weather and richly deserves to record his fourth success on an artificial surface.
Dave Edwards

Artisan Dancer13:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Handicappers' nap

Moon Flight (6.45 Newcastle)

Shaped well on debut for Linda Perratt last time, faring best of those up with a strong pace. Remains unexposed at five furlongs and can resume winning ways.
Matt Gardner

Moon Flight18:45 Newcastle (A.W)
Dark horse

Athollblair Boy (7.15 Newcastle)

Has looked out of sorts in recent starts this winter but bounced back last time out, just failing to overhaul Nazca who got first run. Has a 2lb swing with his conqueror that day and is entitled to go close in this having won from higher marks in the past.
Tom Gibbings

Athollblair Boy19:15 Newcastle (A.W)
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Published on 18 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 18 January 2024

