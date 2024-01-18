Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Moon Flight (6.45 Newcastle)

Got caught late on having chased a strong gallop on his debut for Linda Perratt at Wolverhampton last time. Unexposed over five furlongs, this is a drop in class for him.

Steffan Edwards

Moon Flight 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (7lb) Tnr: Linda Perratt

The Punt nap

Nelson Gay (6.45 Newcastle)

The Michael Dods-trained six-year-old struck over course and distance off this rating of 75, which is 1lb lower than his last winning mark, in June.

Charlie Huggins

Nelson Gay 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

Speed figures

Artisan Dancer (1.40 Wolverhampton)

Trained by Charlie Johnston, he's only finished out of the first three in one of his twelve starts on the all-weather and richly deserves to record his fourth success on an artificial surface.

Dave Edwards

Artisan Dancer 13:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Handicappers' nap

Moon Flight (6.45 Newcastle)

Shaped well on debut for Linda Perratt last time, faring best of those up with a strong pace. Remains unexposed at five furlongs and can resume winning ways.

Matt Gardner

Moon Flight 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (7lb) Tnr: Linda Perratt

Dark horse

Athollblair Boy (7.15 Newcastle)

Has looked out of sorts in recent starts this winter but bounced back last time out, just failing to overhaul Nazca who got first run. Has a 2lb swing with his conqueror that day and is entitled to go close in this having won from higher marks in the past.

Tom Gibbings

Athollblair Boy 19:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

'There's every chance he has more to offer' - Paul Kealy provides his four Friday selections

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three racing tips at Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Friday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.