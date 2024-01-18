Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Moon Flight (6.45 Newcastle)
Got caught late on having chased a strong gallop on his debut for Linda Perratt at Wolverhampton last time. Unexposed over five furlongs, this is a drop in class for him.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Nelson Gay (6.45 Newcastle)
The Michael Dods-trained six-year-old struck over course and distance off this rating of 75, which is 1lb lower than his last winning mark, in June.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Artisan Dancer (1.40 Wolverhampton)
Trained by Charlie Johnston, he's only finished out of the first three in one of his twelve starts on the all-weather and richly deserves to record his fourth success on an artificial surface.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Moon Flight (6.45 Newcastle)
Shaped well on debut for Linda Perratt last time, faring best of those up with a strong pace. Remains unexposed at five furlongs and can resume winning ways.
Matt Gardner
Dark horse
Athollblair Boy (7.15 Newcastle)
Has looked out of sorts in recent starts this winter but bounced back last time out, just failing to overhaul Nazca who got first run. Has a 2lb swing with his conqueror that day and is entitled to go close in this having won from higher marks in the past.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
