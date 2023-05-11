Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
The Punt nap
Point Lonsdale (2.40 Chester)
Made a fine comeback with impressive Group 3 win at the Curragh last month, and the form has been greatly boosted since. Ryan Moore is in terrific form and looks the class act.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Baryshnikov (2.05 Chester)
Can start slowly but is back down to last year's winning mark and ran well last time.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Baryshnikov (2.05 Chester)
Three wins from four starts at Chester, all over course-and-distance, with the last of them coming off today's mark in this race last year. Shaped well on his latest start and looks primed for a repeat success.
Paul Curtis
Speed figures
The Nu Form Way (4.20 Chester)
A course-and-distance scorer last year, earned a personal best last time and likes the ground.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Sterling Knight (4.10 Ascot)
The Ed Dunlop-trained speedster worked nicely in a visor on the Al Bahathri on Tuesday and likes soft ground.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Zinc White (4.55 Chester)
Progressive when last seen on the Flat in 2021 but has been off the track since being pulled up over Hurdles later that year. However he returns with conditions to suit and with his new yard among the winners.
Jake Aldrich
