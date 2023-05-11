Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Point Lonsdale (2.40 Chester)

Made a fine comeback with impressive Group 3 win at the Curragh last month, and the form has been greatly boosted since. Ryan Moore is in terrific form and looks the class act.
Matt Rennie

Point Lonsdale14:40 Chester
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: A P O'Brien

Eyecatcher

Baryshnikov (2.05 Chester)

Can start slowly but is back down to last year's winning mark and ran well last time.
Mark Brown

Baryshnikov14:05 Chester
Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Handicappers' nap

Baryshnikov (2.05 Chester)

Three wins from four starts at Chester, all over course-and-distance, with the last of them coming off today's mark in this race last year. Shaped well on his latest start and looks primed for a repeat success.
Paul Curtis

Baryshnikov14:05 Chester
Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Speed figures

The Nu Form Way (4.20 Chester)

A course-and-distance scorer last year, earned a personal best last time and likes the ground.
Dave Edwards

The Nu Form Way16:20 Chester
Jky: Harry Davies (-lb)Tnr: Stella Barclay

Newmarket nap

Sterling Knight (4.10 Ascot)

The Ed Dunlop-trained speedster worked nicely in a visor on the Al Bahathri on Tuesday and likes soft ground.
David Milnes

Sterling Knight16:10 Ascot
Jky: Kevin Stott (-lb)Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Dark horse

Zinc White (4.55 Chester)

Progressive when last seen on the Flat in 2021 but has been off the track since being pulled up over Hurdles later that year. However he returns with conditions to suit and with his new yard among the winners.
Jake Aldrich

Zinc White16:55 Chester
Jky: Jim Crowley (-lb)Tnr: Ian Williams

Published on 11 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 11 May 2023
