TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Native Trail (1.50 Newmarket) 

A course-and-distance winner who has hit the crossbar a few times but has solid form and always poses a threat. He’s had wind surgery and could be one of the Godolphin stars this season.
Liam Headd

Native Trail13:50 Newmarket
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Speed figures

Time Lock (2.05 Goodwood)

Deserved more than one success for some solid efforts last year and can make a winning reappearance.
Dave Edwards

Time Lock14:05 Goodwood
Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Handicappers' nap

Code Purple (2.15 Musselburgh)

Followed up a smooth-travelling Newcastle win with a similar performance in a higher grade at Redcar last month. Nudged up 2lb for that, but that still leaves him 9lb lower than his opening handicap mark this time last year and he can complete the hat trick.
Paul Curtis

Code Purple14:15 Musselburgh
Jky: Graham Lee (-lb)Tnr: Ben Haslam

Eyecatcher

Infinite Cosmos (4.45 Newmarket)

Oaks entry who shaped with considerable promise on sole start last October and she'll relish this trip.
Richard Young

Infinite Cosmos16:45 Newmarket
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Newmarket nap

Infinite Cosmos (4.45 Newmarket)

Ran a great race on debut when second at Doncaster last season and is fancied to advertise her Oaks claims after some impressive work on Racecourse Side.
David Milnes

Infinite Cosmos16:45 Newmarket
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Dark horse

Skysail (4.20 Goodwood)

Shaped much better than the result suggests on his last start and his earlier form makes a mark of 80 look attractive. He's bred to appreciate this step up in trip and he could go well for a yard who had a winner in midweek.
Olly Eden

Skysail16:20 Goodwood
Jky: Dougie Costello (-lb)Tnr: Marcus Tregoning

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Read more . . .

'He has his perfect conditions and a workable mark' - Paul Kealy provides three Friday tips 

Published on 4 May 2023Last updated 21:27, 4 May 2023
