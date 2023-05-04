Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Native Trail (1.50 Newmarket)
A course-and-distance winner who has hit the crossbar a few times but has solid form and always poses a threat. He’s had wind surgery and could be one of the Godolphin stars this season.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Time Lock (2.05 Goodwood)
Deserved more than one success for some solid efforts last year and can make a winning reappearance.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Code Purple (2.15 Musselburgh)
Followed up a smooth-travelling Newcastle win with a similar performance in a higher grade at Redcar last month. Nudged up 2lb for that, but that still leaves him 9lb lower than his opening handicap mark this time last year and he can complete the hat trick.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Infinite Cosmos (4.45 Newmarket)
Oaks entry who shaped with considerable promise on sole start last October and she'll relish this trip.
Richard Young
Newmarket nap
Infinite Cosmos (4.45 Newmarket)
Ran a great race on debut when second at Doncaster last season and is fancied to advertise her Oaks claims after some impressive work on Racecourse Side.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Skysail (4.20 Goodwood)
Shaped much better than the result suggests on his last start and his earlier form makes a mark of 80 look attractive. He's bred to appreciate this step up in trip and he could go well for a yard who had a winner in midweek.
Olly Eden
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read more . . .
'He has his perfect conditions and a workable mark' - Paul Kealy provides three Friday tips
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.