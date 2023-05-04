Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

(1.50 Newmarket)

A course-and-distance winner who has hit the crossbar a few times but has solid form and always poses a threat. He’s had wind surgery and could be one of the Godolphin stars this season.

Liam Headd

Native Trail 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.05 Goodwood)

Deserved more than one success for some solid efforts last year and can make a winning reappearance.

Dave Edwards

Time Lock 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(2.15 Musselburgh)

Followed up a smooth-travelling Newcastle win with a similar performance in a higher grade at Redcar last month. Nudged up 2lb for that, but that still leaves him 9lb lower than his opening handicap mark this time last year and he can complete the hat trick.

Paul Curtis

Code Purple 14:15 Musselburgh View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(4.45 Newmarket)

Oaks entry who shaped with considerable promise on sole start last October and she'll relish this trip.

Richard Young

Infinite Cosmos 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(4.45 Newmarket)

Ran a great race on debut when second at Doncaster last season and is fancied to advertise her Oaks claims after some impressive work on Racecourse Side.

David Milnes

Infinite Cosmos 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.20 Goodwood)

Shaped much better than the result suggests on his last start and his earlier form makes a mark of 80 look attractive. He's bred to appreciate this step up in trip and he could go well for a yard who had a winner in midweek.

Olly Eden

Skysail 16:20 Goodwood View Racecard

