Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Swiss Star (6.20 Newmarket)
Roger Varian's handicap debutante finished her race strongly to win at Doncaster last time and looks well treated on the back of that.
Steffan Edwards
Nostrum (2.25 Goodwood)
Sir Michael Stoute has won this Group 3 a record six times and Nostrum can enhance the trainer's excellent record after an impressive successful reappearance at Newmarket's July meeting.
Charlie Huggins
Swiss Star (6.20 Newmarket)
Unexposed Roger Varian-trained filly who improved to get off the mark at Doncaster last time. Can progress further and might have been let in lightly on handicap debut.
Matt Gardner
Temporize (1.50 Goodwood)
Hasn't gained the rewards his consistent efforts have deserved and wouldn't be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards
Rhoscolyn (3.00 Goodwood)
Kept on well to win over 7f here on Wednesday, suggesting this mile could suit, and every chance he can improve on last year's seventh off 17lb lower this time for in-form David O'Meara yard.
Jamie Griffith
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
