Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Swiss Star (6.20 Newmarket)

Roger Varian's handicap debutante finished her race strongly to win at Doncaster last time and looks well treated on the back of that.

Steffan Edwards

Swiss Star 18:20 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Roger Varian

The Punt nap

Nostrum (2.25 Goodwood)

Sir Michael Stoute has won this Group 3 a record six times and Nostrum can enhance the trainer's excellent record after an impressive successful reappearance at Newmarket's July meeting.

Charlie Huggins

Nostrum 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Handicappers' nap

Swiss Star (6.20 Newmarket)

Unexposed Roger Varian-trained filly who improved to get off the mark at Doncaster last time. Can progress further and might have been let in lightly on handicap debut.

Matt Gardner

Swiss Star 18:20 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Temporize (1.50 Goodwood)

Hasn't gained the rewards his consistent efforts have deserved and wouldn't be winning out of turn.

Dave Edwards

Temporize 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Syd Hosie

Dark horse

Rhoscolyn (3.00 Goodwood)

Kept on well to win over 7f here on Wednesday, suggesting this mile could suit, and every chance he can improve on last year's seventh off 17lb lower this time for in-form David O'Meara yard.

Jamie Griffith

Rhoscolyn 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: David O'Meara

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

