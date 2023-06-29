Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Lights Are Green (3.40 Cartmel)

Has won two of his seven starts this year, including one over course and distance, and he produced a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings when third last time out.
Liam Headd

Lights Are Green15:40 Cartmel
Jky: Jonathon Bewley (3lb)Tnr: George Bewley

Eyecatcher

Balance Play (8.30 Chester)

Good run in a traditionally hot Epsom handicap latest and can make the most of stall one here.
Mark Brown

Balance Play20:30 Chester
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Speed figures

Campaign Trail (3.20 Doncaster)

Made a pleasing reappearance when runner-up at Salisbury in May and can break his duck over this longer trip.
Dave Edwards

Campaign Trail15:20 Doncaster
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Handicappers' nap

Pinafore (8.10 Newmarket)

Improving filly who gained a second win in comfortable fashion at Ripon last time. Open to further progress and can go in again with a 3lb rise looking lenient.
Matt Gardner

Pinafore20:10 Newmarket (July)
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Vintage Clarets (6.00 Newcastle)

Running well this season and had an excuse in the Epsom Dash when the stall opened late. Put that disappointment to one side when scoring in a competitive race at Chester and looks to be a strong contender in this.
Rob Sutton

Vintage Clarets18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Richard Fahey

Newmarket nap

Pinafore (8.10 Newmarket)

Won well last time at Ripon for the in-form William Haggas and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes

Pinafore20:10 Newmarket (July)
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 29 June 2023Last updated 18:19, 29 June 2023
