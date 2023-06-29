Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Lights Are Green (3.40 Cartmel)

Has won two of his seven starts this year, including one over course and distance, and he produced a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings when third last time out.

Liam Headd

Lights Are Green 15:40 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Jonathon Bewley (3lb) Tnr: George Bewley

Eyecatcher

Balance Play (8.30 Chester)

Good run in a traditionally hot Epsom handicap latest and can make the most of stall one here.

Mark Brown

Balance Play 20:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Speed figures

Campaign Trail (3.20 Doncaster)

Made a pleasing reappearance when runner-up at Salisbury in May and can break his duck over this longer trip.

Dave Edwards

Campaign Trail 15:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Handicappers' nap

Pinafore (8.10 Newmarket)

Improving filly who gained a second win in comfortable fashion at Ripon last time. Open to further progress and can go in again with a 3lb rise looking lenient.

Matt Gardner

Pinafore 20:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Vintage Clarets (6.00 Newcastle)

Running well this season and had an excuse in the Epsom Dash when the stall opened late. Put that disappointment to one side when scoring in a competitive race at Chester and looks to be a strong contender in this.

Rob Sutton

Vintage Clarets 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Richard Fahey

Newmarket nap

Pinafore (8.10 Newmarket)

Won well last time at Ripon for the in-form William Haggas and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Pinafore 20:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Cartmel, Newcastle and Yarmouth on Friday

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.