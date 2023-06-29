Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Lights Are Green (3.40 Cartmel)
Has won two of his seven starts this year, including one over course and distance, and he produced a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings when third last time out.
Liam Headd
Balance Play (8.30 Chester)
Good run in a traditionally hot Epsom handicap latest and can make the most of stall one here.
Mark Brown
Campaign Trail (3.20 Doncaster)
Made a pleasing reappearance when runner-up at Salisbury in May and can break his duck over this longer trip.
Dave Edwards
Pinafore (8.10 Newmarket)
Improving filly who gained a second win in comfortable fashion at Ripon last time. Open to further progress and can go in again with a 3lb rise looking lenient.
Matt Gardner
Vintage Clarets (6.00 Newcastle)
Running well this season and had an excuse in the Epsom Dash when the stall opened late. Put that disappointment to one side when scoring in a competitive race at Chester and looks to be a strong contender in this.
Rob Sutton
Pinafore (8.10 Newmarket)
Won well last time at Ripon for the in-form William Haggas and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
