Free horse racing tips for Monday, May 19 at Carlisle, Windsor and Wolverhampton
Handicappers' nap
Cadarn (3.45 Redcar)
George Boughey's four-year-old impressed with the way he travelled when making a winning turf and handicap debut over course and distance last month. Unexposed and can make light of a regulation 3lb rise in the weights.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Rising Empire (5.50 Windsor)
Andrew Balding's juvenile shaped with lots of promise when fourth on his debut at Leicester and will be a lot wiser for that experience.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Yellow Dream (5.30 Carlisle)
Step up in trip on a stiffer track should suit this filly who is related to three winners. Danny Tudhope takes over in the saddle for handicap debut.
Jack Haynes
Speed figures
Crown's Lady (5.00 Carlisle)
Ed Bethell's filly won with a bit in hand when successful at Wolverhampton last month and the stopwatch suggests she can follow up.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Your Love (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Ran into a decent type on her debut when second at Chelmsford 11 days ago and expected to go one better for Richard Spencer.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Mister Invincible (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Has shaped well in two runs so far and looks the likely pace angle. David O'Meara's yard is in flying form and he bids to continue that.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
