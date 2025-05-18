Free horse racing tips for Monday, May 19 at Carlisle, Windsor and Wolverhampton

Handicappers' nap

Cadarn (3.45 Redcar)



George Boughey's four-year-old impressed with the way he travelled when making a winning turf and handicap debut over course and distance last month. Unexposed and can make light of a regulation 3lb rise in the weights.

Paul Curtis

Cadarn 15:45 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Eyecatcher

Rising Empire (5.50 Windsor)



Andrew Balding's juvenile shaped with lots of promise when fourth on his debut at Leicester and will be a lot wiser for that experience.

Marcus Buckland

Rising Empire 17:50 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Yellow Dream (5.30 Carlisle)



Step up in trip on a stiffer track should suit this filly who is related to three winners. Danny Tudhope takes over in the saddle for handicap debut.

Jack Haynes

Yellow Dream 17:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Crown's Lady (5.00 Carlisle)



Ed Bethell's filly won with a bit in hand when successful at Wolverhampton last month and the stopwatch suggests she can follow up.

Dave Edwards

Crown's Lady 17:00 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Edward Bethell

Newmarket nap

Your Love (7.30 Wolverhampton)



Ran into a decent type on her debut when second at Chelmsford 11 days ago and expected to go one better for Richard Spencer.

David Milnes

Your Love 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Richard Spencer

Dark horse

Mister Invincible (7.30 Wolverhampton)



Has shaped well in two runs so far and looks the likely pace angle. David O'Meara's yard is in flying form and he bids to continue that.

Liam Watson

Mister Invincible 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

