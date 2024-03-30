Four outsiders at 14-1 or bigger to note at Haydock on Saturday - including a notable class dropper

We've identified four outsiders on Haydock's competitive card that it could pay to keep on the right side of . . .

Race: 2.05 Haydock (My Pension Expert Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle)

Odds: 14-1

She was rated 91 on the Flat and showed promise in novice hurdles, winning on her debut and finishing second twice, but she took her form to a new level when chasing home Epatante in the Grade 2 Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle last January.

Ran well off a mark of 130 when fifth behind Rubaud in the Scottish Champion Hurdle and may have needed her last couple of starts, with heavy ground not helping her chances last time.

Drying ground will help her cause and she's seriously well handicapped off a 10lb lower mark than for that effort at Ayr.

Salsada 14:05 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Brian Ellison

Race: 2.40 Haydock (New Racing TV App Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle)

Odds: 20-1

Has largely held her form this season, following a fine third in a Listed race with a comfortable success in December and finishing placed in a Pertemps qualifier and a Grade 2 – producing her best four Racing Post Ratings.

She was the first beaten when never travelling well last time, but the really heavy ground was against her, so it's probably best ignored. Heidi Palin takes off a valuable 7lb this time, which means she's effectively 2lb lower than her last win, and she should resume her progression.

Martha Brae 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Miss Heidi Palin (7lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

Race: 3.15 Haydock (Unibet Middle Distance Veterans' Handicap Chase Finale)

Odds: 18-1

Hasn't won for over two years, but he has dropped massively in the weights and his standout bits of form – notably when third to The Goffer at Leopardstown last year – suggest he can capitalise on this mark.

He ran well when second at Aintree off 2lb higher on Boxing Day and the return of the hood, which was dispensed with when disappointing last time, should enable a better performance.

Top Ville Ben 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Philip Kirby

Race: 4.25 Haydock (Mick Sziler Novices' Handicap Hurdle)

Odds: 20-1

Faced daunting tasks in first two starts over hurdles and duly showed more in a slightly weaker race, chasing home a 1-4 favourite at Hexham a couple of weeks ago.

That run can be marked up as he completely lost his position and dropped to last with four hurdles to jump but stayed on stoutly to finish just three-quarters of a length off the winner. He looks all stamina and his brother stayed this trip well, so there's reasons for a good showing on this handicap debut.

Rock Steady Eddie 16:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Edward Austin (5lb) Tnr: Susan Corbett

Read more:

