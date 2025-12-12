'He can take advantage at his favourite venue' - our experts give their best bets for Saturday's racing

The stage is set for another barnstorming weekend of jumps action with a great card at Cheltenham for the Christmas meeting. Our team of Racing Post tipsters outline their best bets on Saturday.

By Liam Headd, Lambourn correspondent

She Is For Me Boys has been a progressive mare since making her debut in April. She finished a well-beaten second behind an odds-on favourite that day, who has since franked the form, but her next start was very impressive as she ran out a 14-length winner at Fontwell.

She backed that up with more course success at the same track when stepped up in trip, and on her seasonal return at Kempton, she again proved too strong for her rivals.

The six-year-old tackles a similar race in the 2m4½f mares’ handicap chase on Saturday and I’d be surprised if she were not there or thereabouts.

She Is For Me Boys 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

By James Hill, tipster

Saturday represents a great opportunity for Docpickedme, who has run fine in two starts this term, but Doncaster is where he shows his best form, with his two highest Racing Post Ratings coming on Town Moor.

Beaten a neck by Charlie Uberalles in this event last year, he went one better in the Great Yorkshire Chase the following month, and having been dropped 2lb by the handicapper, is back down to that winning mark.

Regular rider Charlie Maggs takes off 5lb once more. This doesn’t look the most competitive Class 2 and the selection can take advantage at his favourite venue.

Docpickedme 14:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Charlie Maggs (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hobson

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

Kim Roque has spent most of his career in France and made his debut for Joseph O’Brien with an encouraging second to Kdeux Saint Fray in a novice handicap chase at the November meeting.

That looked a hot race beforehand and I liked the way Kim Roque, who was ridden cold for most of the way, finished off his race despite losing momentum with an awkward jump at the last.

He still managed to gain the most lengths in the field at his fences and that first taste of the track will stand him in good stead.

Kdeux Saint Fray (middle) jumps the last fence ahead of Kim Roque (left) at Cheltenham last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The reappearance will surely have brought him forward and I wonder if his connections, who sent Banbridge over to hoover up prize-money at one of Cheltenham’s pre-Christmas meetings three years ago, have eyed up this race for some time.

Kim Roque 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Richard Deegan Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

By Oliver Barnard, reporter

Zertakt joined Venetia Williams from France in 2023 and is still seeking his first win in Britain, but after finishing eighth on his stable debut he returned to chasing following more than a year off and hasn’t finished worse than fourth since.

He shaped well on his seasonal reappearance when second over a demanding 3m6f, headed only in the final 100 yards by Dom Of Mary. He should come on for that run and, dropping back in trip, looks a serious contender. Another plus is that Charlie Deutsch returns to the saddle, taking over from Ned Fox.

Zertakt 12:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Jubilee Alpha: can reverse the form with Sweet Caryline Credit: Alan Crowhurst

By James Stevens, West Country correspondent

Saturday's finale looks a rematch between Jubilee Alpha and Sweet Caryline and I strongly fancy the Wincanton form to be reversed.

Jubilee Alpha looked as if she was coming to win the race before making a mess of two out and she can make amends off 1lb better terms.

As such a strong traveller and a former course winner, Cheltenham will suit Jubilee Alpha much better than Wincanton, while Paul Nicholls' horses have tended to show a lot of improvement from their first run to their second.

Jubilee Alpha 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

By Tom Park, audience editor

Held in high regard by connections, he is two from two over hurdles, kicking off with a somewhat disappointing short-head win at Kelso over 2m5f at 4-11, but thrived when stepping up to 3m at Cheltenham last time out.

He was well on top at the finish that day and the form was franked when the second, Great Fleet, won last time out.

Conman John 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore

