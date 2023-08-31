Ffos Las Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool

Having to find the winner in the first race is never ideal for a Placepot and, while Topo Chico looked well ahead of the handicapper last time, she's going to need to be as she's 9lb higher in Ffos Las's curtain-raiser (4.45). Brazen Idol looks the biggest danger, so both are going in.

In the next (5.15), Smiling Wolf , an excellent second on his handicap debut over 7f at Epsom, looks highly likely to appreciate the drop to 6f on that evidence.

He looks banker material and so does Blue Day in the third (5.50). He was very green on his Newbury debut and stayed on in promising fashion to be beaten just over two lengths, and the Mill Reef-entered runner-up has added substance to the form with a runaway success since.

In the fourth (6.20), Insanity is the one to beat on debut form but can't be banked on after a terrible second run (gelded since). I doubt Syllabus is going to appreciate all the forecast rain, so Dance Time is the back-up.

The next (6.50) is very competitive, if of a poor standard. Leazy Lindsay improved dramatically for soft ground last time and is the main pick, ahead of Lailah and Gilbert .

The final leg (7.20) is poor too, but Kynsa clearly handles bad ground, while Nannie Dee could well benefit from cheekpieces and some softer ground.

Ffos Las Placepot perm

4.45

2 Topo Chico

3 Brazen Idol

5.15

3 The Smiling Wolf

5.50

3 Blue Day

6.20

4 Insanity

6 Dance Time

6.50

3 Lailah

4 Gilbert

6 Leazy Lindsay

7.20

2 Kynsa

7 Nannie Dee

2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 2 = 24 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.