Fakenham Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders picks through Tuesday's jumps card

Useful Flat handicapper showed much more on his second outing over hurdles last time and is selected in the opening maiden hurdle (2.10). He can break his duck in this sphere.

and , two improving young mares, are closely matched on form and the pair to keep onside in the 2m5f handicap chase (2.40).

struggled on his first start for the in-form Kevin Frost in March, but is well treated on his bumper form and looks an interesting handicap debutant after wind surgery in the next (3.10).

outran odds of 28-1 when second at Taunton last month after 170 days off and catches the eye in the 2m handicap hurdle (3.45) with improvement expected.

The Norfolk National (4.20) is the most competitive race on the card and I'll select three. They are last season's winner , the progressive and , whose trainer Christian Williams is a dab-hand in staying handicap chases.

The concluding hunter chase (4.55) is difficult to assess with different strands of point-to-point form on offer. Recent wide-margin winners and appear to have the most upside.

Fakenham Placepot perm

2.10

5 State Of Bliss

2.40

1 Auditoria

5 Legendary Rhythm

3.10

1 Champagne Town

3.45

5 Gavin

4.20

2 Tommie Beau

7 Midnight Mary

9 Jony Max

4.55

2 Doctor Tom

5 Raleagh Flora

1x2x1x1x3x2 = 12 lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.