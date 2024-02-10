Exeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool on Sunday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

There could well be some Grand National and Cheltenham clues on an excellent Exeter card and, with the ground testing, Galia Des Liteaux can enhance her Aintree credentials in the Listed mares' chase (4.05).

Goshhowposh (3.35) is already qualified for the Pertemps at Cheltenham, but he will need to go up in the weights to be certain of getting a run. Given he's firmly on the upgrade and still unexposed, that's likely. He looks banker material too.

It could be a good day for the Hobbs and White partnership at their local track because Lowry's Bar is on a roll and is the one to beat in the 2m2½f novice hurdle (2.35), while the veteran Musical Slave loves the track and has dropped to a good mark in the veterans' chase (4.35). That race is competitive, though, so I would suggest sticking in Lord Du Mesnil as well because he will relish the testing ground.

Willie Mullins sends over Fun Fun Fun for the Listed 2m½f novice hurdle (3.05) and the six-year-old is getting lots of weight from the others. She has to go in but Favour And Fortune won on heavy ground and was second in a Grade 1 contest last time, so he goes in too.

In the opener, two of the four runners in the opening novice chase have Cheltenham pretensions and the cheekpieces could bring about more improvement in the classy Trelawne. Tahmuras looked good at Aintree last time and he has to go in too.

Exeter Placepot perm

2.05

1 Tahmuras

3 Trelawne

2.35

3 Lowry's Bar

3.05

2 Favour And Fortune

5 Fun Fun Fun

3.35

11 Goshhowposh

4.05

1 Galia Des Liteaux

4.35

4 Lord Du Mesnil

10 Musical Slave

2x1x1x2x1x2=8 lines

