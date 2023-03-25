Exeter Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Exeter, so let’s play the bet there.

Only two places are on offer in the opening 2m2½f handicap hurdle (2.07), so it’s worth including two selections. and have course form and look the best options.

The 2m5½f novice hurdle (2.42) is another race in which just two places are available. and are the best on Racing Post Ratings and can be trusted to place.

is open to further improvement on her second run for Venetia Williams and rates banker material in the 3m mares’ handicap chase (3.17) provided at least eight line up.

The 3m6½f handicap chase (3.52) is another good race for a banker as long as eight or more make it to the start. was a good third at Ascot last time and has more to offer now up in trip.

The 3m novice hunter chase (4.27) will be tricky to negotiate as only two places will be on offer. Prolific point winners and may prove the best options.

Point form is also the key in the concluding bumper (5.02), where appeals most.

Exeter Placepot perm

2.07

2 Issam

4 Pilsdon Pen

2.42

2 Buckhorn Rocco

7 Yggdrasil

3.17

2 Stanley Stanley

3.52

1 Revels Hill

4.27

5 Viroflay

6 Singapore Saga

5.02

6 Vinnie Sparkles

2x2x1x1x2x1 = 8 lines

