Epsom Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £100,000 guarantee

Epsom is the place to go for the daily guaranteed £100,000 Placepot pool with the Tote and is expected to finish in the first three in the opening 5f handicap (1.50) on his second start for trainer Ollie Sangster.

Dig Two stays further than the minimum distance and that could be important with plenty of early pace in the field. As does , who is taken to pick up the pieces from off the speed.

filled the runner-up position behind the top-class Auguste Rodin in the Vertem Futurity last season and is impossible to oppose in the Listed Blue Riband Trial (2.25).

scored on his comeback last term and should have more to offer following a gelding operation in the next (3.00). , who is unexposed over middle distances and produced his best performance on Racing Post Ratings at this track in 2022, also goes in.

The 1m4f handicap (3.35) is wide open and I'll chance three. is out of a Group 1 winner and can keep progressing, Tom Ward's stable debutante is better than this mark if back to her best, while appeals as the type to keep improving this season.

The following novice contest (4.10) looks a decent opportunity for Derby second Westover's half-sister to earn a first career victory after shaping with promise at Newmarket in August.

and , who each made winning handicap debuts recently, look a pair worth following once more in the finale (4.45).

Epsom Placepot perm

1.50

1 Dig Two

4 Kape Moss

2.25

1 Epictetus

3.00

4 Fantastic Fox

8 Educator

3.35

5 Tashi

9 Neandra

10 Madame Ambassador

4.10

6 Jalapa

4.45

2 Alpha Crucis

7 Expressionless

2x1x2x3x1x2 = 24 lines

