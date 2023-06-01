Epsom Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250k guaranteed pool on Oaks day

Given his draw and that of the other market leaders, I'd be pretty hopeful Balon D'Or can get us through the first leg (2.00) of the Placepot at Epsom, but it's probably not wise to be banking on juveniles at that course.

Haatem is drawn a bit higher than ideal and this will be much harder than at Bath last time, but he is the only one with a Group entry, so he goes in too.

I will take a chance by banking on Rhoscolyn in the next (2.35), though, as he has such a good record on downhill tracks, winning his sole start here and finishing out of the three (when drawn 18) only once in five goes at Goodwood.

I like Tunnes's chances of causing an upset in the Coronation Cup (3.10), but he's hardly banker material, so the race-fit Hurricane Lane , back to near his best last time, is in for back-up.

Savvy Victory has a big shout despite top weight in the fourth (3.45), while it's hard to believe you can back a Derby fourth (Masekela ) off a mark of just 99 in a handicap a year later. He has been way off form, but York last time was a small step in the right direction.

The Oaks (4.30) is surely all about favourite Savethelasdance , who looks banker material in what doesn't look a vintage field, while in the final leg (5.10) Holguin is a bit of a standout based on his neck second to Angel Bleu at Haydock last time.

He's got to prove himself on better ground around here, but he's a prominent racer who looks hard to kick out of the three, and as I get the impression this is not going to be a big Placepot payout day (it won't be if I get it up anyway!) I'll bank on him too.

Epsom Placepot perm

2.00

1 Balon D'Or

3 Haatem

2.35

4 Rhoscolyn

3.10

1 Hurricane Lane

3 Tunnes

3.45

1 Savvy Victory

3 Masekela

4.30

9 Savethelastdance

5.10

2 Holguin

2x1x2x2x1x1 = 8 lines

