Epsom Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on Derby day

Highland Avenue is a warm favourite for Epsom's Derby day opener (12.50), but he's not the form standout the market suggests, and second favourite Kolsai is an awful price too.

There's pace pressure for the favourite, too, so I'll be taking a chance in the Placepot with veterans Escobar and Regal Reality in the hope one of them can pick up the pieces. The former is still well capable at this level and Regal Reality will leave his Newmarker form behind back on fast ground.

I'm struggling to get the prices of some of the Derby (1.30) contenders, Auguste Rodin being the obvious one, so will take a chance with three.

Military Order is the most solid, but I like Sprewell's chances, and Dubai Mile , who has a verdict over Arrest last season and was a fine fifth in the Guineas, has a shout too.

In the third (2.10), Prosperous Voyage didn't run well on her return, but her standout form is on the ground she gets here, and I make her banker material in this field.

Tatterstall is the main fancy in the 3YO 'Dash' (2.45) from what is likely to prove a good draw, while Swift Asset was bumped out of contention at Goodwood on his return. He was dropped 4lb for it and is beginning to look especially well handicapped.

Vintage Clarets is another with a good draw in the second 'Dash' (3.20), and although Silky Wilkie hasn't quite cut it in Group company since his runaway win at Musselburgh, he's very fast and might well take to this track.

In the final leg, the form of Balance Play's return at Salisbury has worked out very well and he ought to get this much longer trip on pedigree. Torito , second to Derby contender Artistic Star last time, is the other selection.

Epsom Placepot perm

12.50

1 Escobar

5 Regal Reality

1.30

6 Dubai Mile

8 Military Order

11 Sprewell

2.10

4 Prosperous Voyage

2.45

6 Tatterstall

9 Swift Asset

3.20

1 Silky Wilkie

10 Vintage Clarets

3.55

2 Torito

13 Balance Play

2x3x1x2x2x2 = 48 lines

World Pool tip

By Keith Melrose, betting editor

The Swinger is a popular bet on international totes, so expect a bumper pool for the Derby.

To get the Swinger up, you need to select two horses to finish anywhere in the first three places. Note that there will be three separate dividends – first and second, first and third, second and third. You can also do a perm if you like, and that is what I am suggesting in the Derby.

Passenger is my main fancy, while I think Sprewell is being underrated by the betting. If you want to avoid perming, stick with those two, although the dividend will not be life-changing.

The outsider I am most drawn to is Artistic Star, who has arrived here on a similar path to last year's luckless third Westover. He has a proper middle-distance pedigree and a lot of room to improve.

Recommended bet

ToteSwinger, 1.30 Epsom: 3-9-11 (3 bets)

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.