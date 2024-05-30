Epsom Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

It would be dangerous to bank in a juvenile race for Placepot purposes, but New Charter easily has the best form for Epsom's opener (2.00), having finished second on her debut behind hot Albany Stakes favourite Mountain Breeze.

She is surely going to find this trip too short in time, though, so I'll play safe and add Megalithic , who was too green to do himself justice at Salisbury, and should come on bundles for that and the extra furlong.

Koy Koy is very much my number one for the second (2.35), but it's a tough enough heat so I'll add Dutch Decoy . He ran a rare poor race last time, but doesn't mind a downhill track (third in Golden Mile last season) or soft ground, so should do better now.

Emily Upjohn is the most likely winner of the Coronation Cup (3.10), but the ground worries me a little, so I'll add Time Lock as cover.

In the fourth (3.45), Liberty Lane should run a big race despite his big weight. It's not really a banker race, though, so Sweet Reward , who is more exposed than most but likes downhill tracks (has won here and at Goodwood on easy ground), is added too.

It's very much banker time in the last two as I'll be quite disappointed if Ylang Ylang doesn't prove too classy for her field in the Oaks (4.30), while Zoum Zoum has the best form and is very effective with cut in the last (5.10).

Epsom Placepot perm

2.00

5 Megalithic

9 New Charter

2.35

9 Koy Koy

10 Dutch Decoy

3.10

4 Emily Upjohn

5 Time Lock

3.45

1 Liberty Lane

9 Sweet Reward

4.30

11 Ylang Ylang

5.10

1 Zoum Zoum

2x2x2x2x1x1=16 lines

