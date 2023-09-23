Eight key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on a busy Saturday, with Ayr offering the headline action on their Gold Cup card. The Curragh, Newbury, Listowel, Newmarket, Catterick, York and Wolverhampton also host fixtures and here are statistics from each track which could help your punting . . .

Jim Goldie runs three course winners in the Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup Handicap (2.25 ) of which Abduction boasts the best strike-rate at the Scottish venue. The five-year-old has won three of his six starts at Ayr including when scoring off 7lb lower last month.

Abduction was sixth in an Ascot handicap last time out and that form was boosted on Friday when the second, Popmaster, landed a Listed race at Newbury. However, all of Abduction's Ayr wins have come over 7f and others may be better treated.

Abduction 14:25 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Jim Goldie

Half Nutz has yet to win in 14 starts for Ado McGuinness since joining the trainer from Johnny Murtagh but is able to compete off the same terms as when landing the 7f handicap (1.55 ) 12 months ago.

The six-year-old came close to recording a first success for McGuinness when beaten a short head at Leopardstown last month and, after a couple of spins on the all-weather in competitive Racing League handicaps, could go close now back on turf.

Half Nutz 13:55 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Adam Caffrey (5lb) Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Sir Michael Stoute has a 50 per cent record (3-6) in Newbury handicaps for horses aged three and older in the last four seasons which means Pumalin Park has to be of interest on his handicap debut.

The son of Exceed And Excel struck on his seasonal debut at Lingfield in April before finishing third over a mile at Windsor when last seen and drops back in trip for his first start for 145 days in the 7f handicap (4.25 ). An opening mark of 82 could underestimate Pumalin Park, who also runs for the first time since being gelded.

Pumalin Park 16:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Peter Fahey has sent out seven winners from 36 runners over jumps at Listowel in the last five seasons including Skippin Court , who attempts to land the 2m4f handicap hurdle (2.45 ) for the second year in a row.

The six-year-old has been well beaten on all four starts since that success but a return to Listowel's harvest festival, a meeting he also won a maiden hurdle at in 2021, could spark an improved showing.

Skippin Court 14:45 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Kevin Sexton Tnr: Peter Fahey

Tom Tate has an excellent recent record at Newmarket with five of the trainer's last 11 runners on the Rowley Mile obliging. Tate could improve that impressive 45 per cent strike-rate when Equiano Springs , his third runner at the track in 2023, lines up in the 6f handicap (3.25 ).

The nine-year-old has largely been responsible for Tate's superb Newmarket record having won this race for the last two years as well as in 2019. Equiano Springs is able to compete off the same winning mark as 12 months ago and demonstrated he is still capable of getting his head in front when scoring off 2lb lower on the July Course three starts ago.

Equiano Springs 15:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Tom Tate

Jessica Macey has saddled two winners and a second from her last four runners and the trainer is represented by Shark Two One in the 7f handicap (5.15 ). The five-year-old landed a 20-runner sales race at the Curragh and beat subsequent Group 1 runner-up Spycatcher by more than four lengths at Redcar when trained by Richard Fahey in 2020.

Shark Two One is yet to win in handicap company but now upped in trip to 7f off a career-low mark of 55, the five-year-old could record his first success for the in-form Macey.

Shark Two One 17:15 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Ben Sanderson (3lb) Tnr: Jessica Macey

Sean Kirrane enjoyed the biggest moment of his riding career at York when landing the Nunthorpe on Live In The Dream and the apprentice also has a decent record on the Knavesmire when linking up with Grant Tuer.

Kirrane has ridden two winners from three rides on Tuer-trained horses at York and has an excellent chance of enhancing that record on The Turpinator in the 7f handicap (3.45 ). Kirrane partnered the six-year-old for the first time at Thirsk at the start of the month when he scored by half a length in a 12-runner contest. The Turpinator was raised 4lb to a rating of 83 for that success, but given that he was won of a mark of 88 before, he could feasibly follow up.

The Turpinator 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Grant Tuer

James Ferguson has a 100 per cent record (2-2) with his juveniles in non handicap company at Wolverhampton in 2023, which makes Maith An Farhh an interesting runner in the 7f novice (6.30 ).

The son of Lockinge and Champion Stakes winner Farhh was sixth when sent off 9-2 for his debut over this trip at Kempton last month. None of ten runners at Kempton have won since but Ferguson's record at Wolverhampton has to be respected and the Newmarket trainer's colt should come on for the experience of that first outing.

Maith An Farhh 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: James Ferguson

Read these next:

ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV4 on Saturday

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.