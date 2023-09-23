Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

Eight key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

Abduction (white and blue): bids for a fourth Ayr win on Saturday
Abduction (white and blue): bids for a fourth Ayr win on SaturdayCredit: GROSSICK RACING

There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on a busy Saturday, with Ayr offering the headline action on their Gold Cup card. The Curragh, Newbury, Listowel, Newmarket, Catterick, York and Wolverhampton also host fixtures and here are statistics from each track which could help your punting . . .

Ayr

Jim Goldie runs three course winners in the Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup Handicap (2.25) of which Abduction boasts the best strike-rate at the Scottish venue. The five-year-old has won three of his six starts at Ayr including when scoring off 7lb lower last month.

Abduction was sixth in an Ascot handicap last time out and that form was boosted on Friday when the second, Popmaster, landed a Listed race at Newbury. However, all of Abduction's Ayr wins have come over 7f and others may be better treated.

Silk
Abduction14:25 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Jim Goldie

Curragh

Half Nutz has yet to win in 14 starts for Ado McGuinness since joining the trainer from Johnny Murtagh but is able to compete off the same terms as when landing the 7f handicap (1.55) 12 months ago.

The six-year-old came close to recording a first success for McGuinness when beaten a short head at Leopardstown last month and, after a couple of spins on the all-weather in competitive Racing League handicaps, could go close now back on turf.

Silk
Half Nutz13:55 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Caffrey (5lb)Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Newbury

Sir Michael Stoute has a 50 per cent record (3-6) in Newbury handicaps for horses aged three and older in the last four seasons which means Pumalin Park has to be of interest on his handicap debut.

The son of Exceed And Excel struck on his seasonal debut at Lingfield in April before finishing third over a mile at Windsor when last seen and drops back in trip for his first start for 145 days in the 7f handicap (4.25). An opening mark of 82 could underestimate Pumalin Park, who also runs for the first time since being gelded.

Silk
Pumalin Park16:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Listowel

Peter Fahey has sent out seven winners from 36 runners over jumps at Listowel in the last five seasons including Skippin Court, who attempts to land the 2m4f handicap hurdle (2.45) for the second year in a row.

The six-year-old has been well beaten on all four starts since that success but a return to Listowel's harvest festival, a meeting he also won a maiden hurdle at in 2021, could spark an improved showing.

Silk
Skippin Court14:45 Listowel
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Sexton Tnr: Peter Fahey

Newmarket

Tom Tate has an excellent recent record at Newmarket with five of the trainer's last 11 runners on the Rowley Mile obliging. Tate could improve that impressive 45 per cent strike-rate when Equiano Springs, his third runner at the track in 2023, lines up in the 6f handicap (3.25).

The nine-year-old has largely been responsible for Tate's superb Newmarket record having won this race for the last two years as well as in 2019. Equiano Springs is able to compete off the same winning mark as 12 months ago and demonstrated he is still capable of getting his head in front when scoring off 2lb lower on the July Course three starts ago.

Silk
Equiano Springs15:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Tom Tate

Catterick

Jessica Macey has saddled two winners and a second from her last four runners and the trainer is represented by Shark Two One in the 7f handicap (5.15). The five-year-old landed a 20-runner sales race at the Curragh and beat subsequent Group 1 runner-up Spycatcher by more than four lengths at Redcar when trained by Richard Fahey in 2020.

Shark Two One is yet to win in handicap company but now upped in trip to 7f off a career-low mark of 55, the five-year-old could record his first success for the in-form Macey.

Silk
Shark Two One17:15 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Sanderson (3lb)Tnr: Jessica Macey

York

Sean Kirrane enjoyed the biggest moment of his riding career at York when landing the Nunthorpe on Live In The Dream and the apprentice also has a decent record on the Knavesmire when linking up with Grant Tuer.

Kirrane has ridden two winners from three rides on Tuer-trained horses at York and has an excellent chance of enhancing that record on The Turpinator in the 7f handicap (3.45). Kirrane partnered the six-year-old for the first time at Thirsk at the start of the month when he scored by half a length in a 12-runner contest. The Turpinator was raised 4lb to a rating of 83 for that success, but given that he was won of a mark of 88 before, he could feasibly follow up. 

Silk
The Turpinator15:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Grant Tuer

Wolverhampton

James Ferguson has a 100 per cent record (2-2) with his juveniles in non handicap company at Wolverhampton in 2023, which makes Maith An Farhh an interesting runner in the 7f novice (6.30).

The son of Lockinge and Champion Stakes winner Farhh was sixth when sent off 9-2 for his debut over this trip at Kempton last month. None of ten runners at Kempton have won since but Ferguson's record at Wolverhampton has to be respected and the Newmarket trainer's colt should come on for the experience of that first outing.

Silk
Maith An Farhh18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: George Wood Tnr: James Ferguson

Read these next:

ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV4 on Saturday  

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings  

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 23 September 2023Last updated 07:00, 23 September 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips