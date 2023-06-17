Doncaster Placepot tips: Tom Segal with three bankers in his perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

There are four competitive handicaps on the Doncaster card which will take some getting through, so in order to keep the perm manageable it's worth banking on Majestic One in the juvenile maiden (2.40) and Vaguely Royal for the Gosden in the 1m4f maiden (3.15).

Majestic One has yet to see a racecourse but he represents the powerful Charlie Appleby team, who won the race last year, and those who have run don't set a particularly high standard. Vaguely Royal was beaten at odds-on in a similar race last time but he should appreciate the step up in trip.

The other banker is Beautron in the 6f handicap (5.00). She left her previous form well behind when landing a minor gamble at Carlisle on her comeback run and there should be plenty more to come.

The other three races are much harder and the 7f handicap (2.05), which kicks off the card, will be the hardest leg to get through. Nearly all the runners can be given a chance but Cassy O is well handicapped on his old form and shaped well enough on his recent Carlisle run. The other to consider is Carlton And Co. She is back up to 7f and has a tongue-tie on for the first time.

Laser Guided might be a horse to take on in the mile handicap (4.25) because he was a bit lucky to land a share of the spoils in a similar race at Ripon last time. The topweight Dornoch Castle looked on the way back last time and is preferred, along with Tulekya, whose third at Newmarket last time was boosted at Sandown on Friday.

By far the most competitive race is the 5f handicap (3.50) and a case can be made for everything. The booking of William Buick for Bond Chairman catches the eye and he goes well fresh, so his absence isn't a concern, while Burning Cash won this race last year and went on to beat the high-class Regional over course and distance afterwards.

Doncaster Placepot perm

2.05

11 Carlton And Co

12 Cassy O

2.40

5 Majestic One

3.15

4 Vaguely Royal

3.50

3 Bond Chairman

7 Burning Cash

4.25

1 Dornoch Castle

7 Tulekya

5.00

6 Beautron

2x1x1x2x2x1= 8 lines

