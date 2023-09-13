Doncaster Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool on the opening day of the Leger meeting

Doncaster opens with a really tricky apprentice handicap (1.15), so it will be three to start with in the Placepot.

Alpha Capture , dropped a massive 26lb since January, is first on the list. The one time he has shown some promise this summer was when there was cut at Newbury two starts ago, although he didn't get home. His best juvenile form was over 6f with cut so this is the last chance saloon.

Strong Johnson and As If By Chance would be the other two.

Chic Colombine and Summit are my two for the nursery (1.50), but I'm struggling with next (2.25) as the two clear form horses are coming from big career-bests at York, but on rattling fast ground they appeared to relish.

I'll go with Johannes Brahms , but will add Komat , who was third in a Listed event on soft ground in May, just in case.

Darnation is banker material to these eyes in the May Hill (3.00), though, while Ching Shih and Golden Lyra , a good fourth on heavy ground at Deauville last time, are my two for a wide open Park Hill (3.35).

Iron Lion , a very easy winner in similar conditions at the track last month, should go close in the final leg (4.10), in which I'll also add Westerton , who will have more to give now he drops back in trip after not getting 1m4f in the conditions at Goodwood last time.

Doncaster Placepot perm

1.15

6 As If By Chance

8 Strong Johnson

10 Alpha Capture

1.50

7 Chic Colombine

9 Summit

2.25

3 Johannes Brahms

18 Komat

3.00

1 Darnation

3.35

1 Ching Shih

3 Golden Lyra

4.10

5 Westerton

8 Iron Lion

3x2x2x1x2x2=48 lines

