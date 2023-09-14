Doncaster Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

There are lots of interesting newcomers in Doncaster's opener (1.15) and it wouldn't be a surprise if any of them won.

For Placepot purposes I'll take a chance on the Roger Varian-trained Shakeela but will also add Circe , who has the best form of those to have run and was an eyecatcher at Sandown on her debut.

War Rooms is number one selection in the next (1.50), with the back-up being Dancing Gemini , who is getting his act together with every run and seem to have Roger Teal quite excited.

The soft-ground form of Flora Of Bermuda makes her a must in the Flying Childers (2.25), while I'm quite happy to chuck in my outside bet Francis Meynell as well.

In the Doncaster Cup (3.00), Sweet William might make this grade next season but he's got a lot to find on form, so the safe pair ought to be Coltrane and Trueshan , who is returning from a wind operation on ground he loves.

I'll be going against the market leaders in the Mallard (3.35) with Quantum Leap and Rhythmic Intent , while in the closing leg (4.10), Cherry's second to subsequent Listed winner Sea Theme and her recent runaway Goodwood success on soft ground make her look potentially very nicely treated off 88, so she'll be a banker with Ryan Moore on board.

Doncaster Placepot perm

1.15

1 Circe

9 Shakeela

1.50

2 Dancing Gemini

9 War Rooms

2.25

3 Francis Meynell

11 Flora Of Bermuda

3.00

1 Coltrane

5 Trueshan

3.35

4 Rhythmic Intent

6 Quantum Leap

4.10

3 Cherry

2x2x2x2x2x1=32 lines

