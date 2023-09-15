Doncaster Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £150,000 guaranteed pool on St Leger day

Rosallion looked potentially special when winning at Ascot in July and on current form is way ahead of his rivals in the opening Champagne Stakes (1.50) at Doncaster.

The odds tells you as much and he's going to take most of the Placepot pool with him, but it's certainly hard to see him out of the first two.

I'll be going with four in the Portland Handicap (2.25) though, as it's desperately hard. King's Lynn and Dream Composer are the main picks, and they are joined by Kimngrace , who was an eyecatcher at York last time, and Existent , who wasn't far behind Call Me Ginger at Ascot and is nicely handicapped at his best.

Spycatcher is going to be another banker in the Park Stakes (3.00) as he's been in the form of his life lately, has his ground and doesn't have any issues with going back up to 7f.

You can make a case for quite a few in the St Leger (3.35), and Arrest is top of my list despite the knowledge he's going to be very popular in this bet with Frankie Dettori on board.

The very tough Desert Hero , who shapes as if there's more to come with the extra distance, is the second pick.

Simply Sondheim is interesting following a break in the fifth leg (4.10), while I wouldn't rule out a return to some sort of form from Masekela , who was second to Adayar at this meeting last year and now finds himself in handicap company off a mark of just 90 on his second start after a wind operation.

The closing leg (4.45) is a juvenile maiden, but is arguably one of the most open races on the card.

The suggestions, without a great deal of confidence, are Bellum Justum , Savvy Warrior , and Let's Get Em .

Doncaster Placepot perm

1.50

4 Rosallion

2.25

2 King's Lynn

11 Dream Composer

12 Existent

21 Kimngrace

3.00

5 Spycatcher

3.35

2 Arrest

6 Desert Hero

4.10

4 Simply Sondheim

5 Masekela

4.45

1 Bellum Justum

4 Let's Get Em

6 Savvy Warrior

1x4x1x2x2x3 = 48 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.