Deputy Irish editor David Jennings takes you through the Royal Ascot card on Friday . . .

Royal Ascot tips: Friday

2.30 Royal Ascot

Albany Stakes, 6f, Group 3

This is an awesome Albany. There is more chance of my becoming a Calvin Klein model than there is of no subsequent Group 1 winners coming out of it, and Carla's Way might be the best of the bunch. The Doncaster maiden she won looked good at the time and it looks even better now given the runner-up won next time by 11 lengths.

DJ's tip: Carla's Way

Carla's Way 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

3.05 Royal Ascot

Commonwealth Cup, 6f, Group 1

Little Big Bear is by far the most likely winner, we all know that, but he's trading around evens in what looks a competitive Commonwealth Cup, which makes no sense to me. Noble Style at 12-1 makes plenty of sense, though. He travelled as well as anything to the two-furlong pole in the 2,000 Guineas. Forget Newbury. Cheekpieces could prove a masterstroke.

DJ's tip: Noble Style

Noble Style 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.40 Royal Ascot

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes, 1m4f

Aimeric won by a neck at Doncaster but he looked vastly superior to his rivals most of the way and he's escaped with only a 4lb penalty. He's unexposed, on the up, has had a wind operation and James Doyle has been booked. What's not to like?

DJ's tip: Aimeric

Aimeric 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

4.20 Royal Ascot

Coronation Stakes, 1m, Group 1

No Mawj, no problem. Tahiyra is a monster and she'll beat these with her eyes shut. Queen For You will chase her home. Do the forecast. You'll make four or five times your investment. Simple.

DJ's tip: Tahiyra

Tahiyra 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

5.00 Royal Ascot

Sandringham Stakes, 1m

It's a cliché, and I hate saying it, so apologies in advance, but surely Coppice is a Group horse running in a handicap. Robert Havlin is a straight-shooter who doesn't talk nonsense, and I got the impression from him he loved her at Newcastle. I fell in love with her too. A mark of 97? Thank you very much, Mr Handicapper.

DJ's tip: Coppice

Coppice 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

5.35 Royal Ascot

King Edward VII Stakes, 1m4f, Group 2

He just wins, doesn't he? Why not? He's had 20 days to recover from the Derby. He'll be fine. He's a better horse than I thought he was before Epsom, that's for sure. He is King Of Steel by the way. He should be odds-on.

DJ's tip: King Of Steel

King Of Steel 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Varian

6.10 Royal Ascot

Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes, 5f

As much as I probably should, it is hard to let Rocket Rodney go. Beaten only a neck by Little Big Bear in last year's Windsor Castle, he's been dropped a staggering 3lb for his York return. He might just be quicker than this lot. He was this time last year anyway.

DJ's tip: Rocket Rodney

Rocket Rodney 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: George Scott

Today's top Royal Ascot betting offer

£40 in free bets for Royal Ascot. New Sky Bet customers can place a bet on Royal Ascot and receive £40 in free bets.

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply . 18+. Begambleaware.org .

Read our Friday previews:

2.30 Royal Ascot: 'The stiff six furlongs at Ascot should be ideal' - plenty of confidence behind one of season's fastest juveniles

3.05 Royal Ascot: 'We were delighted with him at Haydock' - can Little Big Bear justify favouritism in the Commonwealth Cup?

3.40 Royal Ascot: 'This race looks ideal and we're confident of a good run' - Fox fancied for the Duke of Edinburgh

4.20 Royal Ascot: Can Tahiyra end Dermot Weld's eight-year Royal Ascot drought and land a third Group 1 win?

5.00 Royal Ascot: 'She's our best chance of the week' - find out which trainer is pinning Royal Ascot hopes on 16-1 Sandringham chance

5.35 Royal Ascot: Can Derby second King Of Steel go one better for Amo Racing in King Edward VII Stakes?

6.10 Royal Ascot: 'This has been the plan for a long time' - who has been laid out for the ultra-competitive Palace of Holyroodhouse?

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

