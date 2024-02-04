Cracking the puzzle with Richard Russell's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Newcastle

Punt tipster Richard Russell has his say on the eight Sunday evening races from Newcastle . . .

5.00 Newcastle

Richard's tip: Winter Crown

Was unlucky not to win more than once last term when frequently hinting he is a useful handicapper. He appeals as one to keep on side this year, while the absence should be no problem as he defied a 257-day break when landing a course novice on his stable debut last February.

5.30 Newcastle

Richard's tip: Aim For The Moon

Late starter who shaped well on her stable debut – and return from a break – when third at Kempton last month. The seven-year-old was having just her second start in a handicap that day and, with stamina in her pedigree, she promises to be suited by this stiff mile.

6.00 Newcastle

Richard's tip: Moon Flight

Strong traveller who has been unfortunate to come off second best on both starts since switching yards, twice being run down by one who sat off the pace, latterly over this course and distance. He can go one better if ridden with a little more patience.

6.30 Newcastle

Richard's tip: Parthenopaeus

The unraced but regally bred Las Ramblas muddies the water but she’ll have to post a decent debut to eclipse this five-year-old, who looks a guaranteed improver on his second start. Nibbled at ahead of a belated debut just under a fortnight ago, he did some fine work when the penny dropped, ultimately giving the short-priced favourite a scare. This extra furlong looks a positive.

7.00 Newcastle

Richard's tip: The Caltonian

Ultra-progressive five-year-old who has been sent off favourite for his last nine races since blinkers were fitted, winning five and looking unlucky not to have added a couple more during that period. The headgear shows no signs of losing its effectiveness and he can bag his best victory yet in this Class 3 handicap.

7.30 Newcastle

Richard's tip: Shine's Ambition

This fair juvenile completely lost his way at three and, having dropped to a mark of 50, was tried in a classified at this track last Thursday. That was his first visit to Newcastle since his juvenile days and it sparked a revival, closing down an in-form horse late on to finish second. He gets a tentative vote in a trappy affair.

8.00 Newcastle

Richard's tip: King Of The Jungle

In-form sprinter who scored a breakthrough success over course-and-distance in December, scrambling home off a mark of 49. He then doubled up off 3lb higher last month, showing a good attitude to shrug off a challenge having been joined inside the final furlong. The four-year-old has to deal with another 3lb rise but he’s proving quietly progressive and can land the hat-trick.

8.30 Newcastle

Richard's tip: Crocodile Power

Made a fair start for his new stable when fourth at Southwell in January and improved on that when a close third at Chelmsford last time. He has form at this track and the stiff 5f can help him get off the mark for Seb Spencer.

