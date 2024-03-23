Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's nine tips at Doncaster, Newbury and Bangor on ITV4

Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV4 action at Doncaster, Bangor and Newbury . . .

1.20 Doncaster

William Hill Doncaster Mile, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Astral Beau

Little between Charyn and Knight on the form book, but conditions are ideal for last year’s winner Astral Beau and she can beat them both.

Astral Beau 13:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Shane Kelly Tnr: Pam Sly

1.30 Bangor

Dragonbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f

Birchy’s tip: Pickanumber

Pickanumber, a young improver at the foot of the weights, looks another winner for the red-hot Olly Murphy stable.

Pickanumber 13:30 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston (5lb) Tnr: Olly Murphy

1.50 Doncaster

William Hill EBF Brocklesby Stakes, 5f

Birchy’s tip: Mystical Elegance

Mystical Elegance’s half-sister Gypsy Spirit won first time out as a two-year-old, and the market suggests the mount of David Egan has shown plenty at home.

Mystical Elegance 13:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

2.10 Newbury

Bet In-Play On Racing With BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, 2m3f

Birchy’s tip: Pretending

We haven’t seen the best of Pretending over hurdles yet. She can post a top-three finish at big odds in receipt of significant weight from most of her rivals.

Pretending 14:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

2.25 Doncaster

William Hill Epic Boost Spring Mile Handicap, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Harswell Duke

Harswell Duke made all to beat Titian by a neck in this race last year. He is 4lb better off with the runner-up, has enjoyed a similar preparation, and can win this £75,000 prize again.

Harswell Duke 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

2.40 Newbury

Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Birchy’s tip: Heltenham

Heltenham is thriving and may be able to defy a career-high mark.

Heltenham 14:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.00 Doncaster

William Hill Cammidge Trophy (Listed), 6f

Birchy’s tip: Orazio

Gelded at the end of his four-year-old campaign, Orazio looks one to follow in 2024, and this Listed race offers an ideal starting point.

Orazio 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Charles Hills

3.15 Newbury

British EBF BetVictor “National Hunt” Mares’ Novices’ Limited Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

Birchy’s tip: Larchmont Lass

This £55,000 race will have been Larchmont Lass’s major target for a long time, and she looks fairly treated on a mark of 113.

Larchmont Lass 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3.35 Doncaster

William Hill Lincoln (Heritage Handicap), 1m

Birchy’s tip: Liberty Lane

The price has collapsed in recent days, but best-fresh Liberty Lane has long been my Lincoln fancy and first time out on testing ground is the time to catch him. Get on!

Liberty Lane 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

