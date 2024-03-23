Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's nine tips at Doncaster, Newbury and Bangor on ITV4
Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV4 action at Doncaster, Bangor and Newbury . . .
1.20 Doncaster
William Hill Doncaster Mile, 1m
Birchy’s tip: Astral Beau
Little between Charyn and Knight on the form book, but conditions are ideal for last year’s winner Astral Beau and she can beat them both.
1.30 Bangor
Dragonbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f
Birchy’s tip: Pickanumber
Pickanumber, a young improver at the foot of the weights, looks another winner for the red-hot Olly Murphy stable.
1.50 Doncaster
William Hill EBF Brocklesby Stakes, 5f
Birchy’s tip: Mystical Elegance
Mystical Elegance’s half-sister Gypsy Spirit won first time out as a two-year-old, and the market suggests the mount of David Egan has shown plenty at home.
2.10 Newbury
Bet In-Play On Racing With BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, 2m3f
Birchy’s tip: Pretending
We haven’t seen the best of Pretending over hurdles yet. She can post a top-three finish at big odds in receipt of significant weight from most of her rivals.
2.25 Doncaster
William Hill Epic Boost Spring Mile Handicap, 1m
Birchy’s tip: Harswell Duke
Harswell Duke made all to beat Titian by a neck in this race last year. He is 4lb better off with the runner-up, has enjoyed a similar preparation, and can win this £75,000 prize again.
2.40 Newbury
Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Birchy’s tip: Heltenham
Heltenham is thriving and may be able to defy a career-high mark.
3.00 Doncaster
William Hill Cammidge Trophy (Listed), 6f
Birchy’s tip: Orazio
Gelded at the end of his four-year-old campaign, Orazio looks one to follow in 2024, and this Listed race offers an ideal starting point.
3.15 Newbury
British EBF BetVictor “National Hunt” Mares’ Novices’ Limited Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f
Birchy’s tip: Larchmont Lass
This £55,000 race will have been Larchmont Lass’s major target for a long time, and she looks fairly treated on a mark of 113.
3.35 Doncaster
William Hill Lincoln (Heritage Handicap), 1m
Birchy’s tip: Liberty Lane
The price has collapsed in recent days, but best-fresh Liberty Lane has long been my Lincoln fancy and first time out on testing ground is the time to catch him. Get on!
Published on 23 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:50, 23 March 2024
