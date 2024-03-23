Racing Post logo
TippingCracking The Puzzle

Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's nine tips at Doncaster, Newbury and Bangor on ITV4

Richard BirchReporter

Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV4 action at Doncaster, Bangor and Newbury . . .

1.20 Doncaster
William Hill Doncaster Mile, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Astral Beau

Little between Charyn and Knight on the form book, but conditions are ideal for last year’s winner Astral Beau and she can beat them both.

Astral Beau13:20 Doncaster
Jky: Shane Kelly Tnr: Pam Sly

1.30 Bangor
Dragonbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f

Birchy’s tip: Pickanumber

Pickanumber, a young improver at the foot of the weights, looks another winner for the red-hot Olly Murphy stable.

Pickanumber13:30 Bangor-on-Dee
Jky: Dylan Johnston (5lb)Tnr: Olly Murphy

1.50 Doncaster
William Hill EBF Brocklesby Stakes, 5f

Birchy’s tip: Mystical Elegance

Mystical Elegance’s half-sister Gypsy Spirit won first time out as a two-year-old, and the market suggests the mount of David Egan has shown plenty at home.

Mystical Elegance13:50 Doncaster
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

2.10 Newbury
Bet In-Play On Racing With BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, 2m3f

Birchy’s tip: Pretending

We haven’t seen the best of Pretending over hurdles yet. She can post a top-three finish at big odds in receipt of significant weight from most of her rivals.

Pretending14:10 Newbury
Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

2.25 Doncaster
William Hill Epic Boost Spring Mile Handicap, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Harswell Duke

Harswell Duke made all to beat Titian by a neck in this race last year. He is 4lb better off with the runner-up, has enjoyed a similar preparation, and can win this £75,000 prize again.

Harswell Duke14:25 Doncaster
Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb)Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

2.40 Newbury
Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Birchy’s tip: Heltenham

Heltenham is thriving and may be able to defy a career-high mark.

Heltenham14:40 Newbury
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.00 Doncaster
William Hill Cammidge Trophy (Listed), 6f

Birchy’s tip: Orazio

Gelded at the end of his four-year-old campaign, Orazio looks one to follow in 2024, and this Listed race offers an ideal starting point.

Orazio15:00 Doncaster
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Charles Hills

3.15 Newbury
British EBF BetVictor “National Hunt” Mares’ Novices’ Limited Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

Birchy’s tip: Larchmont Lass

This £55,000 race will have been Larchmont Lass’s major target for a long time, and she looks fairly treated on a mark of 113.

Larchmont Lass15:15 Newbury
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3.35 Doncaster
William Hill Lincoln (Heritage Handicap), 1m

Birchy’s tip: Liberty Lane

The price has collapsed in recent days, but best-fresh Liberty Lane has long been my Lincoln fancy and first time out on testing ground is the time to catch him. Get on!

Liberty Lane15:35 Doncaster
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Published on 23 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 08:50, 23 March 2024

