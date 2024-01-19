Cracking the puzzle with Maddy Playle's four tips for the ITV3 action at Wolverhampton

Racing Post tipster Maddy Playle has her say on the four ITV3 races from Wolverhampton . . .

1.40 Wolverhampton

Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap, 1m6f

Maddy's tip: Palace Boy

Palace Boy was highly regarded over jumps with Fergal O'Brien – he was last seen over that code in last year's Supreme – so it was unsurprising he delivered when significantly gambled on his first start on the Flat in Britain for Ralph Smith. He was deeply impressive, beating Artisan Dancer by sixth lengths, and looks well capable of defying a 10lb higher mark given how unexposed he is. He's a half-brother to the Group 1 winner Princess Zoe and should be capable of stringing up a sequence.

Palace Boy 13:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Ralph J Smith

2.15 Wolverhampton

Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap, 7f

Maddy's tip: Eden Storm

The well-bred Al Farabi has been a beaten favourite the last twice and although he didn't run badly, his resolution may not be the strongest. The best alternative may be Eden Storm, a two-time winner over this course and distance. One of those came in a bit of a sprint last time when he beat Smoky Mountain, who has since won. The four-year-old looked to win a shade cosily and would have pulled out more had the favourite got any closer. He may have improved for a short break and his trainer Marco Botti is in excellent form.

Eden Storm 14:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Marco Botti

2.50 Wolverhampton

Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap, 7f

Maddy's tip: Fieldsman

It's hard to disagree with the market in that 4-1 joint-favourites Outreach and Fieldsman look the two to focus on in this modest handicap. Preference is for the latter as despite his advancing years, the 12-year-old has been in excellent form by producing a win and a second at Southwell. He appeared as enthusiastic as ever in those two truly run contests, just coming unstuck by a well-supported rival in Daafy most recently, whereas Outreach was perfectly positioned to win last time and may not have done so in other circumstances. Jack Doughty, the 7lb claimer who won on him on his penultimate start, is back aboard in an attempt to make it two wins from two starts together.

Fieldsman 14:50 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty (7lb) Tnr: Tony Carroll

3.25 Wolverhampton

Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Fillies' Handicap, 1m1½f

Maddy's tip: Noble Sovereign

Soi Dao looked to win with something in hand over a furlong shorter at this track last time and should be seriously considered, but the third-placed finish of Noble Sovereign can be upgraded as she ran on well after hitting traffic at a crucial time. The David Loughnane-trained runner has a 3lb pull at the weights with that rival now, a better draw this time in stall five, and the assistance of Hollie Doyle. Early prices of around 8-1 underestimate this filly, who is still unexposed after just five starts.

Noble Sovereign 15:25 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: David Loughnane

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three racing tips at Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Friday

1.40 Wolverhampton: 'He's playing at home and has always threatened to stay the trip' - can this course specialist strike again?

2.15 Wolverhampton: 'He's got some talent' - can Roger Varian strike with well-bred and unexposed Al Farabi?

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.