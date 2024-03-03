Racing Post logo
TippingCracking The Puzzle

Cracking the puzzle with Lee Sharp's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Newcastle

Lee Sharp

Tipster Lee Sharp gives his verdict on the eight races at Newcastle on Sunday . . .

4.52 Newcastle
BetUK. Home Of The Acca Handicap (Div I), 2m½f

Lee's tip: Easy Equation

The opening race can go the way of Charlie Fellowes’s sole representative, Easy Equation. The six-year-old has been in great form since joining the yard, with a second and third on his two starts, finishing strongly on both occasions. He can make the 500-mile round trip worthwhile. 

Easy Equation16:52 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

5.25 Newcastle 
BetUK. Home Of The Acca Handicap (Div II), 2m½f

Lee's tip: Abraaj 

Not much would have been expected from Abraaj on his first run for 162 days at Kempton last month – and odds of 14-1 reflected that – but he certainly exceeded expectations. He was the only one to challenge from the rear, making plenty of ground up on the leaders in the final few furlongs and would have likely got in front in a few more strides. With the leader having an easy lead, that performance can be marked up, and he can go one better on his second run after wind surgery.

Abraaj17:25 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon Pearce

6.00 Newcastle
BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Novice Stakes, 6f

Lee's tip: Army Ethos 

Army Ethos runs for the first time since his second to the classy River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes. Either he would need to seriously underperform, or something would need to show huge improvement, for him to get beat on Sunday. It’s not a betting race, but the expectation is that he wins this en route to bigger targets in the summer. 

Army Ethos18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

6.30 Newcastle
Boost Your Acca With BetUK Handicap, 6f

Lee's tip: He’s An Angel

Bonito Cavalo and He’s An Angel come here on decent winning streaks – and it's the latter who can keep his run intact. He’s An Angel completed a four-timer over this course and distance last time out. The front three went clear of the field, and he did enough in the finish, edging out a last-time-out winner. A 3lb rise won’t be enough to stop him. 

He's An Angel18:30 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Peter Niven

7.00 Newcastle
Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap, 7f

Lee's tip: Anthem National 

Comes here under the radar after a low-key campaign in Bahrain, but it was only last July that he finished second to Commanche Falls in a Listed race. Now down to a mark of 91, returning to the track where his sole career win came and back over a trip that should better suit him, he is well worth taking a chance on. 

Anthem National19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Philip Kirby

7.30 Newcastle
Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap, 5f

Lee's tip: Zarzyni 

Has been falling down the weights since his last win in 2022 and finds himself on a rating of 79, 20lb below his last winning mark. Has found some form this season and run well at this level. His latest effort saw him finish a length and three-quarters behind Cover Up, who was rated 83 at the time and is now 101.

Zarzyni19:30 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

8.00 Newcastle
Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap, 6f

Lee's tip: Southbank

Sold for €190,000 as a yearling but could never live up to that figure and was sold after just two runs. A couple of lacklustre efforts for his new yard led to a gelding operation, and it appeared to do the trick as he scored next time out when well backed at Wolverhampton. He was always going well and it took minimal pressure for him to go clear. Has the profile of a horse who may rack up a series of wins.  

Southbank20:00 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

8.30 Newcastle
Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap, 7f

Lee's tip: One More Dream 

Has five wins from 17 starts on the all-weather, three of which came at Newcastle, and he looked back to form when third at Wolverhampton last time. Jason Hart, who takes the ride, is the second winningmost jockey here over the last five years and can use a high draw to his advantage.

One More Dream20:30 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Published on 3 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 11:00, 3 March 2024

