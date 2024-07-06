Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's selections for all seven races live on ITV on Saturday

Harry Wilson with his advice for the seven races live on ITV on Saturday...

1.50 Sandown

Coral Charge (Group 3), 5f

Harry’s tip: Live In The Dream

If Sandown get plenty of rain and the ground goes soft, I might be tempted by Purosangue, but even if he gets his conditions I still think Live In The Dream will have too much for him. We haven't seen the best of last year's Nunthorpe winner yet, but he ran a cracker on his reappearance to finish second in the Temple Stakes, form that was franked with Asfoora (fourth) winning the King Charles III Stakes since, and even a reproduction of that should see him get the job done.

Live In The Dream 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Adam West

2.05 Haydock

bet365 Handicap, 1m6f

Harry’s tip: East India Dock

William Haggas has won three of the last four runnings and it's safe to assume this has been the plan for Dramatic Star. His best performance came on a very quick surface, though, and he's not going to get that here, so East India Dock is the play in the likely conditions. He won a handicap by nine-and-a-half lengths on his only encounter with soft ground and ran well at this sort of trip when behind Wild Waves at Doncaster next time. He enjoys a 4lb pull for a one-and-a-half-length defeat with that rival here and should show a lot more than he did at Royal Ascot, where the ground can be taken as an excuse.

East India Dock 14:05 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: James Fanshawe

2.25 Sandown

Coral Challenge, 1m

Harry’s tip: Cicero's Gift

A lot of these have already shown their hands, but Cicero's Gift, who looked very promising last year, is still completely unexposed and screams of a Group horse in a handicap. The form of his Wolverhampton novice win in March last year looks even better now considering runner-up Docklands won his next three starts and is now rated 115 after finishing second in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot. He showed an impressive turn of foot to see off some smart rivals in a conditions event at Goodwood on his next start. He hasn't been seen since finishing seventh in the St James's Palace Stakes at last year's royal meeting – didn't get a clear run at it the entire straight – but he goes well fresh and can take this before bigger targets later on.

Cicero's Gift 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charles Hills

2.40 Haydock

bet365 Lancashire Oaks (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry’s tip: Tiffany

Sir Mark Prescott won this in 2021 with subsequent Arc heroine Alpinista as a four-year-old and his Tiffany appeals most after an impressive success on the all-weather at Newcastle. That was in Group 3 company, but she was well on top at the finish to beat the 109-rated Darnation, winner of the German 1,000 Guineas, and this looks no stronger on paper despite it being a Group 2. She's won over 1m3f on soft ground and was no stronger than at the line last time, so should have no problem coping with the step up in trip or return to turf.

Tiffany 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

3.00 Sandown

Coral Distaff (Listed), 1m

Harry’s tip: Regal Jubilee

Soprano seemed to relish the step up to a mile when winning the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and will likely run her race back in Listed company, but I like what I saw at Goodwood last time from Regal Jubilee and I think she might be hard to beat. Held up at the rear, she was denied a clear run repeatedly and had be taken widest of all to mount her challenge but quickened up nicely to give the winner something to think about, ultimately being outstayed. The form of her Fred Darling second has worked out well and returning to a mile, and possibly front-running tactics, may suit better at this course.

Regal Jubilee 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.15 Haydock

bet365 Old Newton Cup Handicap, 1m4f

Harry’s tip: Iron Lion

This could become a proper test if the rain arrives and that should suit Iron Lion, who won a shade cosily despite quick enough ground on his penultimate start. The Melbourne Cup got a mention in the aftermath, so they clearly think there’s more in the tank and stamina could prove his forte. His knee action suggests the softer the ground, the better, and this progressive four-year-old can continue his rise.

Iron Lion 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

3.35 Sandown

Coral-Eclipse (Group 1), 1m2f

Harry’s tip: See The Fire (each-way)

On all known form, City Of Troy should win, but backing 1-3 shots is not ideal and I'd much rather bet each-way on See The Fire, who looks overpriced at 66-1. Not many of these want the rain to come, but See The Fire had produced by far her two best performances last year on soft ground, notably finishing a close third in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile on her final juvenile start, before achieving a career-best RPR when fifth in the Coronation Stakes last time. She's bred for the job, being by Sea The Stars, who won the Eclipse among six Group 1s, out of a Juddmonte International-winning mare, and could have more improvement to come over the extra two furlongs.

See The Fire 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read our Saturday previews:

1.50 Sandown: Can leading fancies overcome draw worries in Coral Charge? - key quotes and analysis

2.25 Sandown: Perotto bids for repeat after 'super' comeback run in the Royal Hunt Cup

2.40 Haydock: Can Tiffany continue her rapid rise for Sir Mark Prescott in the Lancashire Oaks?

3.00 Sandown: 'I saw her this week and she looks absolutely fantastic' - Royal Ascot winner Soprano bids to hit the high notes again

3.15 Haydock: 'We've got a good draw and we're very hopeful' - key quotes and analysis for Haydock's Old Newton Cup

3.35 Sandown: 'There's a great sense of excitement and anticipation' - Aidan O'Brien's Derby hero City Of Troy returns in Eclipse

5.58 Bellewstown: JP McManus brings team of three to valuable handicap hurdle with Comfort Zone the most intriguing

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.