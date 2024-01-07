Racing Post logo
TippingCracking the puzzle

Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Wolverhampton

Harry WilsonReporter

Punt tipster Harry Wilson has his say on the eight Sunday evening races from Wolverhampton . . .

5.00 Wolverhampton
Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap, 1m1½f

Harry's tip: Masqool

Drops into Class 6 company for the first time since completing a hat-trick in 2022, which included a commanding success at this track. He is 7lb below his last winning mark and showed enough here on his penultimate start to suggest he is ready to strike.

Masqool17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Joe Leavy (7lb)Tnr: James Evans

5.30 Wolverhampton
Boost Your Acca With BetMGM Fillies' Novice Stakes, 1m1½f

Harry's tip: Ville Natale

Finished her race well when held up in a slowly run affair on her debut at Chelmsford. Has an excellent pedigree and should show improved form on her second start with the longer trip sure to suit.

Ville Natale17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

6.00 Wolverhampton
BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap, 2m½f

Harry's tip: Savvy Brilliance

Won in fine style when upped in trip at Southwell last month, form that was boosted with the runner-up, who was more than five lengths behind, scoring next time. A 9lb rise looks fine on that evidence.

Savvy Brilliance18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: S Woods

6.30 Wolverhampton
Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap, 1m½f

Harry's tip: Summa Peto

Had a good record at the track when trained by Keith Dalgleish, with two wins and a second from three starts. Probably needed the run after 196 days off when setting unsustainable fractions on stable debut for Mick Appleby and is very well handicapped if building on that effort.

Summa Peto18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Michael Appleby

7.00 Wolverhampton
Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Smoky Mountain

Looks a winner in waiting, having narrowly lost on his handicap debut over course and distance when repeatedly denied a clear run in the closing stages. Should go one better.

Smoky Mountain19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

7.30 Wolverhampton
Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Zarzyni

Returned to form on last start in September, but his best two runs last year came over 5f so the drop in trip looks a positive. He hasn't finished out of the first three in five all-weather starts, is 14lb below his last winning mark and can go well fresh – a big run looks likely.

Zarzyni19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

8.00 Wolverhampton
Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (Div I), 6f

Harry's tip: My Boy Jack

Kevin Frost swaps the blinkers for a visor here, which is interesting as My Boy Jack's last two wins (and a very close third) have come in changed headgear. His two victories have been at this track and he's just 1lb higher than his last success.

My Boy Jack20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Joe Leavy (7lb)Tnr: Kevin Frost

8.30 Wolverhampton
Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (Div II), 6f

Harry's tip: Alainn Tu

Lost her action when in need of the run last time, but she ran well on all three runs over course and distance last year, including a cosy success off 1lb lower. She should bounce back to form returned to her favoured conditions.

Alainn Tu20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Taylor Fisher (3lb)Tnr: J S Moore

