Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Wolverhampton

Punt tipster Harry Wilson has his say on the eight Sunday evening races from Wolverhampton . . .

5.00 Wolverhampton

Find More Big Deals At BetUK Handicap, 1m1½f

Harry's tip: Masqool

Drops into Class 6 company for the first time since completing a hat-trick in 2022, which included a commanding success at this track. He is 7lb below his last winning mark and showed enough here on his penultimate start to suggest he is ready to strike.

Masqool 17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (7lb) Tnr: James Evans

5.30 Wolverhampton

Boost Your Acca With BetMGM Fillies' Novice Stakes, 1m1½f

Harry's tip: Ville Natale

Finished her race well when held up in a slowly run affair on her debut at Chelmsford. Has an excellent pedigree and should show improved form on her second start with the longer trip sure to suit.

Ville Natale 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

6.00 Wolverhampton

BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap, 2m½f

Harry's tip: Savvy Brilliance

Won in fine style when upped in trip at Southwell last month, form that was boosted with the runner-up, who was more than five lengths behind, scoring next time. A 9lb rise looks fine on that evidence.

Savvy Brilliance 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: S Woods

6.30 Wolverhampton

Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap, 1m½f

Harry's tip: Summa Peto

Had a good record at the track when trained by Keith Dalgleish, with two wins and a second from three starts. Probably needed the run after 196 days off when setting unsustainable fractions on stable debut for Mick Appleby and is very well handicapped if building on that effort.

Summa Peto 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Michael Appleby

7.00 Wolverhampton

Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Smoky Mountain

Looks a winner in waiting, having narrowly lost on his handicap debut over course and distance when repeatedly denied a clear run in the closing stages. Should go one better.

Smoky Mountain 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

7.30 Wolverhampton

Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Zarzyni

Returned to form on last start in September, but his best two runs last year came over 5f so the drop in trip looks a positive. He hasn't finished out of the first three in five all-weather starts, is 14lb below his last winning mark and can go well fresh – a big run looks likely.

Zarzyni 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

8.00 Wolverhampton

Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (Div I), 6f

Harry's tip: My Boy Jack

Kevin Frost swaps the blinkers for a visor here, which is interesting as My Boy Jack's last two wins (and a very close third) have come in changed headgear. His two victories have been at this track and he's just 1lb higher than his last success.

My Boy Jack 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (7lb) Tnr: Kevin Frost

8.30 Wolverhampton

Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap (Div II), 6f

Harry's tip: Alainn Tu

Lost her action when in need of the run last time, but she ran well on all three runs over course and distance last year, including a cosy success off 1lb lower. She should bounce back to form returned to her favoured conditions.

Alainn Tu 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Taylor Fisher (3lb) Tnr: J S Moore

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Naas and Plumpton on Sunday



Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.