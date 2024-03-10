Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Southwell

Punt tipster Harry Wilson gives his verdict on the eight races at Southwell on Sunday . . .

4.50 Southwell

BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Engelbert

Opened his account for James Ferguson with a cosy victory at Newcastle last March and bounced back to form returned to Tapeta for the first time since when runner-up at that track in October. That effort can be marked up as he was denied a clear run and the form has been franked, with the winner, who was just three-quarters of a length in front and in receipt of 1lb, now rated 26lb higher after three more wins. Looks well handicapped and the break shouldn't be an issue.

Engelbert 16:50 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Ferguson

5.25 Southwell

Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Restricted Novice Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: African Spirit

Looked superb when winning comfortably on his debut at Newcastle last year, travelling strongly throughout and bounding five lengths clear. Runner-up from that race has won since and, while African Spirit wasn't shown to best effect in the valuable EBF Final at York when last seen, the soft ground may have been against him. Looks open to significant improvement this year and might have a class edge here.

African Spirit 17:25 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: B F Brookhouse

6.00 Southwell

Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Likleman

Runner-up to well-handicapped horses on his first two starts for Simon West and is much better than he showed last month when pulling his way to the front at halfway and paying for it in the closing stages. He's 9lb better off with Good Morning Alex for a three-quarter-length defeat in January and also enjoys a swing in the weights with Mulciber from last time. Should go well if played late.

Likleman 18:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Simon West

6.30 Southwell

Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Fillies' Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Love Lies

Looked a decent filly when following up her Ayr maiden success with victory under a penalty on her all-weather debut at Newcastle in September, but couldn't keep the winning run going in a Hamilton handicap later that month. Drifted from 7-4 to 5-1 that day, with the ground maybe softer than she'd like, but has shown a liking for this surface and is well worth a go off a mark that looks workable.

Love Lies 18:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Archie Watson

7.00 Southwell

Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Mr Fustic

Comes here off the back of a low-key reappearance at Lingfield last month but was entitled to need that after a 159-day break and a 3lb drop puts him back on his last winning mark. That victory was over this course and distance on his only visit to the track and he should appreciate the return to this surface, given he's 3-5 on Tapeta compared with 1-15 elsewhere.

Mr Fustic 19:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Andi Brown

7.30 Southwell

Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (Div I), 7f

Harry's tip: Porfin

Has steadily fallen down the weights since winning at Newmarket in August but, bar one run, has raced exclusively over 6f and looked outpaced on many of those starts. Looks well worth another go now upped a furlong in trip, especially on this surface, as his form figures in 7f Tapeta handicaps are 1222. That includes victory off a 3lb higher mark and a narrow second over course and distance off 10lb higher.

Porfin 19:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Grace McEntee (3lb) Tnr: Phil McEntee

8.00 Southwell

Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (Div II), 7f

Harry's tip: Big Narstie

Has been ultra-consistent since blinkers went on, finishing no worse than third in seven starts, which includes a win in a 7f classified event at Wolverhampton in January. That was his sole start over the trip in that timeframe, while his last handicap win came over course and distance off a 14lb higher mark, so there's every reason to hope for a big run back over 7f.

Big Narstie 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Michael Appleby

8.30 Southwell

Boost Your Acca With BetUK Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Queen Of Ipanema

George Boughey is 3-5 (60 per cent strike-rate) with his runners at Southwell this year and his sole representative Queen Of Ipanema, who is responsible for one of those wins, looks worth chancing in the finale. Scored with plenty in hand in first-time cheekpieces in January and will be a major force if the combination of new headgear and a return here work.

Queen Of Ipanema 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

