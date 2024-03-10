Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Southwell
Punt tipster Harry Wilson gives his verdict on the eight races at Southwell on Sunday . . .
4.50 Southwell
BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Engelbert
Opened his account for James Ferguson with a cosy victory at Newcastle last March and bounced back to form returned to Tapeta for the first time since when runner-up at that track in October. That effort can be marked up as he was denied a clear run and the form has been franked, with the winner, who was just three-quarters of a length in front and in receipt of 1lb, now rated 26lb higher after three more wins. Looks well handicapped and the break shouldn't be an issue.
5.25 Southwell
Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Restricted Novice Stakes, 7f
Harry's tip: African Spirit
Looked superb when winning comfortably on his debut at Newcastle last year, travelling strongly throughout and bounding five lengths clear. Runner-up from that race has won since and, while African Spirit wasn't shown to best effect in the valuable EBF Final at York when last seen, the soft ground may have been against him. Looks open to significant improvement this year and might have a class edge here.
6.00 Southwell
Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Likleman
Runner-up to well-handicapped horses on his first two starts for Simon West and is much better than he showed last month when pulling his way to the front at halfway and paying for it in the closing stages. He's 9lb better off with Good Morning Alex for a three-quarter-length defeat in January and also enjoys a swing in the weights with Mulciber from last time. Should go well if played late.
6.30 Southwell
Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Fillies' Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Love Lies
Looked a decent filly when following up her Ayr maiden success with victory under a penalty on her all-weather debut at Newcastle in September, but couldn't keep the winning run going in a Hamilton handicap later that month. Drifted from 7-4 to 5-1 that day, with the ground maybe softer than she'd like, but has shown a liking for this surface and is well worth a go off a mark that looks workable.
7.00 Southwell
Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Mr Fustic
Comes here off the back of a low-key reappearance at Lingfield last month but was entitled to need that after a 159-day break and a 3lb drop puts him back on his last winning mark. That victory was over this course and distance on his only visit to the track and he should appreciate the return to this surface, given he's 3-5 on Tapeta compared with 1-15 elsewhere.
7.30 Southwell
Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (Div I), 7f
Harry's tip: Porfin
Has steadily fallen down the weights since winning at Newmarket in August but, bar one run, has raced exclusively over 6f and looked outpaced on many of those starts. Looks well worth another go now upped a furlong in trip, especially on this surface, as his form figures in 7f Tapeta handicaps are 1222. That includes victory off a 3lb higher mark and a narrow second over course and distance off 10lb higher.
8.00 Southwell
Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (Div II), 7f
Harry's tip: Big Narstie
Has been ultra-consistent since blinkers went on, finishing no worse than third in seven starts, which includes a win in a 7f classified event at Wolverhampton in January. That was his sole start over the trip in that timeframe, while his last handicap win came over course and distance off a 14lb higher mark, so there's every reason to hope for a big run back over 7f.
8.30 Southwell
Boost Your Acca With BetUK Handicap, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Queen Of Ipanema
George Boughey is 3-5 (60 per cent strike-rate) with his runners at Southwell this year and his sole representative Queen Of Ipanema, who is responsible for one of those wins, looks worth chancing in the finale. Scored with plenty in hand in first-time cheekpieces in January and will be a major force if the combination of new headgear and a return here work.
Introducing RP Recommends
Read the full series:
- The best online bookmakers in 2024: what do the leading betting firms offer horse racing punters?
- 2024 Cheltenham Festival betting: the best online bookmakers and how to make the most of free bet offers
- The best online betting sites for each-way betting in 2024: which bookmakers are paying the most extra places this year?
- The best online betting sites for Lucky 15 horse racing bets in 2024: which leading bookmakers stand out and why?
- Racing Post betting guide 2024: expert punting advice and bookmaker considerations
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 10 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 11:14, 10 March 2024
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £100 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings
- Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Naas on Sunday
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £100 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with BetVictor
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Tote for day one's races
- Get £30 in free bets with SBK for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £100 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings
- Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Naas on Sunday
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £100 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with BetVictor
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Tote for day one's races
- Get £30 in free bets with SBK for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival