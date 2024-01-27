Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' eight tips for the ITV races at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday
Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings has his say on the top races at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday.
1.15 Cheltenham
Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase, 2m4½f
DJ's tip: Easy As That
Charlie Deutsch had to pick Victtorino, he's on a hat-trick, but I think he's picked the wrong one of Venetia's. Williams won this in 2020 with Cepage and she can win it again with Easy As That. He didn't stay last time. This is his trip, a mark of 137 is a gift and Shane Quinlan's 3lb is another one.
1.50 Cheltenham
Paddy Power Cotswold Chase, 3m1½f, Grade 2
DJ's tip: Stay Away Fay
Stay Away Fay could be good enough to win this, but might not be good enough to beat novices when he returns in a few weeks' time. How mad does that sound? There are so many questions over the others that you could base an entire episode of The Chase around them. Does Royale Pagaille need a flat track, and a bog? Did The Real Whacker fluke a Brown Advisory? Who on earth is dressing up and pretending to be Ahoy Senor this season? Is Aintree Capodanno's ultimate aim? And has Datsalrightgino already landed his? Stay Away Fay jumps great, battles like a demon and will adore the New course. He has fewer questions to answer than the others.
2.05 Doncaster
SBK Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle, 2m½f, Grade 2
DJ's tip: Ashroe Diamond
I would strongly advise you to take the 7-1 still available with some firms about Ashroe Diamond winning the Mares' Hurdle. Come quarter past two that could be 7-2.
2.25 Cheltenham
My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase, 2m½f, Grade 1
DJ's tip: Jonbon
No El Fabiolo, so no effing way Jonbon will be beaten. Another leisurely stroll around the Cotswolds for Douvan's little brother who is more than making his own name for himself. Wouldn't shock me if Fugitif followed him home.
2.40 Doncaster
Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle, 3m½, Grade 2
DJ's tip: Welcome To Cartries
Stay Away Fay should have won the River Don last year, but the Ditcheat team might enjoy better luck at Donny this year with Welcom To Cartries. The further he goes, the better he is going to be and the long home straight was built for him.
3.00 Cheltenham
Unibet Hurdle, 2m1f, Grade 2
DJ's tip: Lossiemouth
She should win, shouldn't she? She was last season's outstanding juvenile and Lossiemouth really ought to beat a bunch of seasoned hurdlers who are anything but outstanding. By the way, 25-1 about First Street is a very big price. He interests me a lot in the betting without the favourite market.
3.15 Doncaster
Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase, 3m
DJ's tip: Cap Du Nord
The juice has been squeezed out of the price, but it does look like Christian Williams has been laying out Cap Du Nord for this after going so close in it for the last few years. Jack Tudor is getting down to a very low weight and, although he is 1lb out of the handicap, this 11-year-old must go well. In Christian we trust.
3.35 Cheltenham
McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle, 3m, Grade 2
DJ's tip: Champ
I'm a glutton for punishment, but any of these could win on any given day so Champ is the way to go at 13-2. I thought his last hurrah would be in the Long Walk at Ascot, but they didn't go quick enough for him there and it turned into a sprint. There will surely be more pace on here and that will see him in a better light.
