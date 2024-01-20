Racing Post logo
TippingCracking the puzzle

Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' eight tips for the ITV action at Navan and Lingfield on Saturday

Racing Post deputy Ireland editor David Jennings has his say on the eight ITV races from Navan and Lingfield on Saturday . . .

Image link

1.55 Navan
Navan Handicap Hurdle (Listed, 2m4f)

DJ's tip: Fortunedefortunata

Eddie Harty won this valuable handicap hurdle with Kilfenora in 2021 and again in 2022 with Damalisque, so needless to say the hat-trick-seeking Harvard Guy will be short here. Too short, though, so I'm recommending an each-way play on Fortunedefortunata instead. He was value for finishing a bit closer at Leopardstown last time and still looks well handicapped.

Silk
Fortunedefortunata13:55 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

2.00 Lingfield
Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap, 1m

DJ's tip: Plantadream

Dragon Icon can't be chucked in off 95, surely? Talis Evolvere has won two of his last three, but by a neck and a head, so a career-high mark of 91 puts me off. What does that leave me with? Al Rufaa is drawn out in 11, Fantastic Fox had every chance off his mark at Newcastle, and Tropez Power was poor in the same race. That leaves me with Plantadream, who is down to a lovely mark, caught the eye with the way he travelled at Kempton and has trap one. He'll do me.

Silk
Plantadream14:00 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Karen Jewell

2.30 Navan
Ardmulchan Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

DJ's tip: Clonbury Bridge

Keith Donoghue takes over from a 7lb claimer of Clonbury Bridge who did too much too soon in a hotter race at Leopardstown over Christmas. He is running off an 8lb lower mark than he would be over fences and must have a squeak.

Silk
Clonbury Bridge14:30 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: J P Dempsey

2.35 Lingfield
Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap, 5f

DJ's tip: Bedford Flyer

This won't take long, the race or the tip. Bedford Flyer is fast, has the inside stall and was runner-up to a course record at Southwell last time. That'll do.

Silk
Bedford Flyer14:35 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Michael Appleby

3.05 Navan
Jack Kiernans Celebrating 55 Years In Business Beginners Chase, 3m

DJ's tip: Senior Chief

Minella Cocooner looked nothing like the horse who finished second in the 2022 Albert Bartlett when crawling up the home straight at Leopardstown last time, so it could be worth looking for value here. Senior Chief and Digby looked overpriced in opening shows, and slight preference is for the Knockeen representative. He's a course winner over hurdles and smart.

Silk
Senior Chief15:05 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

3.10 Lingfield
BetMGM Winter Oaks Fillies' Handicap, 1m2f

DJ's tip: Miss Bluebelle

If she settles early doors, Miss Bluebelle can bloom. She bolted up at Wolverhampton and somehow got away with just 7lb. It might not have been a great race, but she didn't half win. She's got stall two and 6-1 each-way is a big price. 

Silk
Miss Bluebelle15:10 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Marcus Tregoning

3.42 Navan
Gormanlough Handicap Chase, 3m

DJ's tip: Mahler Appeal

Mahler Appeal made about three too many mistakes at Tramore, but if he jumps better he might be able to reverse the form with Rochestown on these 8lb better terms.

Silk
Mahler Appeal15:42 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: Garrett James Power

3.45 Lingfield
BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap

DJ's tip: Two Past Eight 

Two Past Eight can win the quarter to four at Lingfield. If you can forget his desperate Doncaster run over hurdles, his last Flat run was decent, he got an RPR of 75 for it, and he runs off just 70 here. 

Silk
Two Past Eight15:45 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

