Cracking the puzzle with Andrew Cooper's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Kempton
Tipster Andrew Cooper has his say on the eight Sunday evening races from Kempton . . .
4.55 Kempton
Unibet Zero% Mission Restricted Maiden Stakes, 7f
Andrew's tip: Loveable Rogue
Those to have run look beatable and perhaps Tom Clover's Loveable Rogue is the one to do it. The Newmarket trainer has an impressive strike-rate of 32 per cent with three-year-olds in all-weather maidens in the last five years.
5.30 Kempton
Unibet Support Safe Gambling Handicap (Div I) 6f
Andrew's tip: Araifjan
The Chelmsford contest Araifjan won off this mark in November has worked out well with the second and fourth winning and the third going down by just a neck next time.
6.00 Kempton
Unibet Support Safe Gambling Handicap (Div II) 6f
Andrew's tip: Sisters In The Sky
Sisters In The Sky's best five all-weather Racing Post Ratings were achieved at Kempton and Rossa Ryan presumably feels another win is around the corner given he made the frame on him elsewhere on the horse's last two runs. His stamina should come into play late.
6.30 Kempton
Unibet/Breeders Backing Racing EBF Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) 6f
Andrew's tip: Alhather
Ribal has been beaten at 3-1 or shorter on his last six starts and ought to have got the job done last time, so Alhather is the call.
He was quite easy to back when only running to a similar level than on debut here last time, but that race could really work out and a first crack at sprinting could be the answer.
7.00 Kempton
Unibet More Extra Place Races Handicap 6f
Andrew's tip: Roman Emperor
Roman Emperor twice found one too good including the reopposing Photosynthesis at Lingfield of late, but he still posted another two personal bests and can benefit from returning to a more galloping track, having struck at Southwell in January. Cheekpieces go on.
7.30 Kempton
Unibet More Boosts In More Races Handicap 6f
Andrew's tip: Al Farabi
Metaverse could be the best long-term prospect but he might not be quite ready for the hurly-burly of a sprint handicap.
Al Farabi, who won his novice at the track, has a handicap in him off this mark and the way he travelled at Newcastle two runs ago, in particular, suggests that win may come over this trip of 6f.
8.00 Kempton
Try Unibet's New Acca Boosts Handicap 1m
Andrew's tip: King's Code
George Boughey's French recruit Bet Me (previously highly tried in Britain for Richard Hannon) changed hands for 80,000gns in December and a market check is advised but, as it stands, King's Code is the pick.
Rossa Ryan has form figures of 13121 on him and they beat an in-form rival in Smoky Mountain last time.
8.30 Kempton
Try Unibet's Improved Bet Builder Handicap 1m4f
Andrew's tip: Sun Dancer Girl
A fair bit of guesswork is needed in the finale.
Andrew Balding's Sun Dancer Girl, who represents the shrewd Nick Bradley outfit, showed a bit more when upped to 1m3f here last time and she could be seen in a much better light now handicapping.
Published on 18 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 18 February 2024
